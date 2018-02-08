Human remains found in Abbotsford identified as missing woman

Debbie Hycha had last been seen in May 2017

The human remains found earlier this week in east Abbotsford have been identified as Debbie Hycha, who had been missing since last May.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the preliminary investigation indicates that this is not a suspicious death.

The remains were found Monday by a person who was geocaching – using a GPS to find small treasures that other people have hidden – in a wooded area in the vicinity of Riverside Road and King Road.

The area is located at the top of a field across the road from the Riverside homeless shelter.

The BC Coroners Services and the APD’s major crime unit and forensic identification unit were involved in collecting evidence, which was then analyzed to determine the identity.

Hycha, 52, was last seen in Abbotsford on May 10, 2017, when she spoke with a police officer in the area of Marshall Road and Abbotsford Way – not far from where her remains were discovered.

Her family reported her missing after regular contact with her suddenly stopped.

In September, they offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to her discovery.

Hycha had lived in Abbotsford for about five years, and, prior to that, resided in Mission.

– with files from Tyler Olsen