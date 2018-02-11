Air ambulances respond to a Hwy. 5 vehicle incident. (Stu Leatherdale/Twitter)

UPDATE: Ambulances respond to multi-vehicle Hwy. 5 crash south of Merritt

Hwy. 5 is closed northbound between Merritt and Hope

A vehicle incident has both northbound and one southbound lane closed between Hope and Merritt on Hwy. 5.

The incident seems to have occurred near Larson Hill, about 35 kilometre south of Merritt, but the DriveBC highway cam for the area is currently out-of-service.

A BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson confirmed that three ambulances and one air ambulance responded to the multi-vehicle crash just before 12:30 p.m.

Patients are being treated on scene.

A driver in the area told Black Press Media that a semi-truck appears to be involved.

Anyone driving north from Hope should take Hwy. 1 or Hwy. 3 as a detour.

RCMP have not yet responded to a request for comment.

More to come.

