Inquest called into death of Stanley Cup rioter found in distress at pretrial centre in Port Coquitlam

William Ryan Fisher was found in medical distress in 2016

An inquest has been scheduled into the death of an inmate who died after being transferred to Royal Columbian Hospital from the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam in 2016.

William Ryan Fisher, 30, was admitted into custodial sentence at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre on Feb. 19, 2016. But in the early hours of Feb. 21, he was found in medical distress and taken by Emergency Health Services to Royal Columbian where he died on Feb. 25.

Fisher received a three-year sentence for a variety of charges relating to the Stanley Cup riots.

He was found guilty along with anther man of aggravated assault for punching, kicking and stomping on Christopher Leveille that lead to a collapsed lung.

The B.C. Coroners Service has called the public inquest to review the circumstances of Fisher’s death and to explore whether there are opportunities for a jury to make recommendations that may prevent deaths in similar circumstances.

The inquest is scheduled to begin July 17, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at the Burnaby Coroner’s Court.

Presiding coroner Larry Marzinzik and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding Fisher’s death.

The jury will not be making any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law. The B.C. Cornoners Service gathers facts surrounding why a death took place to provide an independent service to the family, community, government agencies and other organizations.

For more information go to gov.bc.ca/coroners/.

Previous story
Endangered tadpoles travel via plane, car and kayak to their new home
Next story
B.C. priest is not registered to practise psychology: regulator

Just Posted

A new ‘weapon’ for UFV Cascades as former Tamanawis basketball standout signs

North Deltan Sukhjot Bains excited to play in Abbotsford with older brother and two old buddies

Clayton hub to meet high energy standards, provide half of required parking

Centre will be largest Canadian ‘Passivhaus’ building, but will halve parking requirements

Brass propeller nicked from White Rock home

Reward offered for safe return of weighty ‘family keepsake’

TB Vets donation $30,000 to Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

Money to be used for the purchase of a new ventilator

Naming contest underway for White Rock’s all-abilities playground

Online contest runs until July 3; playground set for late July opening

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

North Okanagan-Shuswap school bus involved in highway collision

Multi-vehicle collision injures several, though nobody on bus was hurt;

B.C. MLA officially announces he’s running for mayor

MLA Leonard Krog says he’s ready to step down from provincial politics to run for mayor of Nanaimo

2026 would be a historic sports year for Canada

The World Cup is already coming to Canada, and Calgary is still interested in hosting Winter Olympics

Retired B.C. teacher gets invite to Property Brother wedding in Italy

Drew Scott and his fiance Linda Phan say “I do” during week-long celebration in Puglia

VIDEO: Condo case ruling shows consumer law needs changing, buyers say

High court upholds decision requiring people with original purchase agreements to pay more

Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

Notorious member of the Stopwatch Gang passed away Tuesday

B.C. mother writes to fight opioid crisis

Shattered Dreams and Broken Hearts tells of the writer’s son who died of a fentanyl overdose

Missing B.C. men were on dream voyage from Panama

Last seen on Vancouver Island, wife of one man says it’s now a ‘heartbreaking’ disappearance

Most Read

l -->