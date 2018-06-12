Pixabay

Interior and Northern Health Authorities have highest suicide rates in B.C.

The Coroners Service released a report June 12 classifying suicide deaths

The Interior Health Authority had and Northern Health Authority had the highest suicide rates in 2016, according to a report which was released by the B.C. Coroners Service.

“Fraser and Interior Health Authority have had the highest number of suicide deaths (171 and 134 deaths, respectively) in 2016, making up 51 per cent of all suicide deaths during this period,” the report said.

Fast facts:

• There were 599 suicides in 2016, down from 615 in 2015 (a 2.6% decrease). 2016 marks the second consecutive year where suicide deaths have declined from the previous year. Note that the 2016 numbers are subject to change as coroner’s investigations are concluded for this year.

• In 2016, 53 per cent of those dying by suicide were aged 40 to 69. The highest suicide death rates were among 60-69 and 80+ year olds (17.4 per 100,000 people).

• Males accounted for 74 per cent of suicide deaths in 2016.

• The three most common means of suicide death in 2016 are by hanging, poisoning and fire arm.

• The three townships experiencing the highest number of suicides in 2016 are Vancouver, Surrey, and Victoria.

• Northern Health Authority has the highest rate of suicide deaths (20 deaths per 100,000 individuals) followed by Interior Health Authority (18 deaths per 100,000 individuals) in 2016. Overall, the rate of suicide deaths in BC was 13 deaths per 100,000 individuals in 2016.

• Rates of suicide deaths are highest in Northwest, North Vancouver Island, Okanagan, Northeast, and East Kootenay health services delivery areas.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman has hundreds show up in $500 Craigslist rental scam

Just Posted

White Rock keen to rebuild sandcastle event

Semiahmoo First Nation approval, dealing with environmental concerns would be key to moving forward

White Rock’s fire safety assessment upgraded

Fire Underwriters Survey gives some of highest marks in Canada to city

Delta police arrest arson suspect

A home on Tsawwassen First Nation land was completely destroyed by fire Sunday night

Surrey to contribute $24M to LRT costs

City council has given its approval to sign two LRT-related agreements with TransLink, one that commits $24M to phase one

SFU’s Dooley the new chair of Surrey Board of Trade

Business organization’s AGM set for June 27 at Eaglequest Golf Course

VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

James Conway moved to Chilliwack in 2017, but neighbours say they recently learned of his address

Interior and Northern Health Authorities have highest suicide rates in B.C.

The Coroners Service released a report June 12 classifying suicide deaths

B.C. woman has hundreds show up in $500 Craigslist rental scam

Vancouver Island homeowner says fraudulent post encouraged people to peek in her windows

Trans Mountain’s first oil spill response ship ready

A total of $150-million is being spent on new response bases and vessels along the B.C. coast

VIDEO: Fresh challenge for B.C. breeder who produced Triple Crown winner, Justify

Next up, the St James’s Palace Stakes at the Royal Ascot race course

Fans turn out in droves to celebrate Cup-champion Capitals

Parade and rally midway between the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument commemorated first D.C. title

RCMP investigate attack on disabled stroke victim in northwest B.C.

The victim, who is recovering from a stroke suffered last year, needed treatment in hospital

Talks to begin with Trump administration on Columbia River Treaty renewal

U.S. wants to pay less for flood control, B.C. wants agriculture recognized

Lower Mainland couple wins Lotto Max draw

The couple matched all seven numbers for a Maxmillion prize, shared with one other in Ontario

Most Read

l -->