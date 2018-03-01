Update: Island man arrested for allegedly defrauding women

Jordan David Shepherd, 34, is is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant issued by Ladysmith RCMP for five counts of fraud under $5,000 that happened in Nanaimo, Ladysmith and New Westminster during 2017. (RCMP)

Update: 10:45 a.m.

Jordan David Shepherd, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, was arrested by Nanaimo RCMP early this morning.

According to police he was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday without incident.

“He was sleeping in a car outside a local motel … he appears in court today,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

The arrest coincides with the start of Fraud Prevention Month, which starts today, March 1.

Original:

The RCMP believes there could be more victims of a Vancouver Island man who allegedly defrauded numerous women he dated.

Jordan David Shepherd, 34, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant issued by Ladysmith RCMP for five counts of fraud under $5,000 that happened in Nanaimo, Ladysmith and New Westminster during 2017.

Police allege that Shepherd, who sometimes goes by Dave Rofter, met women in their 20s or 30s in person, via social media or the Plenty of Fish online dating website and asked them to deposit cheques for him using his business account, On the Rocks Surveying.

RCMP say Shepherd would tell women he lost his bank card or didn’t have it, and when the women cashed the cheques for him, they would be later notified that On the Rocks Surveying didn’t exist.

“Some of the women who fell prey to Shepherd have taken to social media to warn other women of his actions. We too wish to warn others and hopefully encourage any who have not come forward yet, to do so. Shepherd needs to held accountable for his actions,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release

Shepherd is from Nanaimo, but may be on the Lower Mainland right now. He is 6-foot-1, 230 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes and has a tattoo of a crown on his right wrist and a tattoo reading ‘No regrets’ on his upper right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477.



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter