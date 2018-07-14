It’s about to get hot: Special weather statement issued for Lower Mainland

Temperatures expected to rise and stick around till next week, Environment Canada forecasts

Hot weather is on its way and expected to last into next week, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

The national forecaster said in the statement Saturday that daytime temperatures could reach into the high-twenties or low-thirties along the coast, and mid-thirties inland.

That will stick around into early next week before cooling forecasts move in mid-week, forecasts anticipate.

“While hot and sunny conditions are welcomed news for most, Environment and Climate Change Canada and Medical Health Officers are reminding residents to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat,” Environment Canada says.

Similar weather statements have been issued for the rest of Southern B.C., including Whistler, Howe Sound and parts of Vancouver Island.

Amid the hot temperatures, medical officers are reminding British Columbians to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat. That includes staying hydrated, keeping cool and spending time indoors, and checking in on those who live alone or are at high risk of severe heat-related illness.

