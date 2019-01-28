Jagmeet Singh stakes NDP leadership on Burnaby South byelection

Risky bid: The NDP narrowly won the riding in 2015

Jagmeet Singh often starts conversations with Burnaby South residents by asking a question: “I want to take on the government in Ottawa. What do you need me to do?”

Singh has lacked a voice in Parliament since he became NDP leader in the fall of 2017. The former Ontario legislator finally has a shot in a B.C. byelection, but it’s a risky bet with his political future at stake.

The New Democrats narrowly won the riding by about 550 votes in 2015, and experts say while recent Liberal turmoil has helped Singh, there’s still a month before the vote on Feb. 25. He had a rocky first year as leader, they add, and losing a byelection would likely end his tenure.

Singh, 40, said he’s not thinking about what would happen if he loses.

“I’m not worried about my own political future. I’m worried about the future of this country,” he said in an interview. “I’m confident that if we continue to hit doors and work hard like we are, and we’re working so hard, that we will win here. We’ll do very well.”

The leader has faced criticism for weak fundraising, low support in the polls and his handling of harassment allegations against a caucus member. Singh said the past “number of years” have been difficult for the NDP, but he’s seen an upswing.

“We’ve seen some positive movement in our donations. But more importantly, I’m focused in on the fact that people are feeling let down, and their sense of resentment at the options they have,” he said, referring to the Liberals and Conservatives.

READ MORE: Liberals reject Karen Wang’s hope for ‘second chance’ in byelection vs. Singh

Nathan Cullen, the NDP MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, said struggles are normal for a new federal leader and he has seen improvements in Singh, including a deeper understanding of national files.

There is risk involved in the byelection, but Singh’s chances are “very good,” Cullen said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau put “maximum pressure” on the New Democrats by delaying calling the byelection for several months after Kennedy Stewart stepped down to become Vancouver’s mayor, said Gerald Baier, a political science professor at the University of British Columbia.

“If Singh did lose the byelection and you’re asking those kinds of questions about his leadership, they really don’t have a lot of time to pick a new leader to go into a fall election,” Baier said.

The strategy suggests the Liberals still see their path to winning the next election as making sure they can draw support from the centre-left that might otherwise go to the New Democrats, Baier said, adding the NDP’s “internal dissension” gives the Liberals ammunition.

Laura Kane, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta not pleased with Victoria’s proposed lawsuit against oil/gas
Next story
B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

Just Posted

Minister of Transportation speaking on ridesharing today at Surrey Board of Trade luncheon

Claire Trevena tackling ridesharing and other transportation issues Monday in Whalley

New Wickfest hockey event in Surrey welcomes 800 girls for more than just games

‘The spirit of the festival is that we’re growing not just the player, but the person,’ director says

UPDATE: Minor collision in South Surrey

Motorist struck parked car near 15331 16 Ave.

Health warning issued on Surrey herbal product

Products from Surrey’s A1 Herbal Ayurdvedic Clinic Ltd. in Newton found to contain lead and mercury

PHOTOS: Dance, song, laughter as Surrey welcomes Year of the Pig

Fraser Valley Chinese Culture Association’s seventh-annual spring festival gala drew more than 1,000

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Jagmeet Singh stakes NDP leadership on Burnaby South byelection

Risky bid: The NDP narrowly won the riding in 2015

Crane collapse at Port of Vancouver

Officials say ship was coming in to berth when it made contact with ship-to-shore crane on the dock

Impaired driving laws creates different classes of offenders, says B.C. lawyer

Kyla Lee says new impaired laws are unconstitutional and unfair

Alberta not pleased with Victoria’s proposed lawsuit against oil/gas

Premier Rachel Notley says the “hypocrisy of this proposed lawsuit is astounding”

Canadian millennials expect to live better than parents in retirement: study

Study questions ‘unrealistic expectations’ of young Canadians

Most Read

l -->