Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)

Jeff Sessions resigns as U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump has appointed a temporary replacement

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has handed in his resignation.

In a late Wednesday morning tweet, U.S. President Donald Trump thank Sessions for his service and wished him well.

Matthew G. Whitaker, Session’s Chief of Staff, has been appointed as an interim replacement.

News of the embattled attorney general’s resignation did not come as a surprise, after Trump repeatedly harangued Sessions on Twitter over the Russia investigation and Hilary Clinton’s campaign.

More to come.

– with files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Jeff Sessions resigns as U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump has appointed a temporary replacement

