Lab-closure meeting set for Friday in Ocean Park

Surrey-White Rock MLA Tracy Redies speaks to the Fraser Health board of directors at a meeting earlier this month. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A meeting between Fraser Health and local residents to discuss concerns surrounding the impending closure of the Ocean Park Medical Laboratory is set for Friday morning.

A two-hour meeting is planned from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Ocean Park Community Hall (1577 128 St.), Surrey-White Rock MLA Tracy Redies told Peace Arch News Monday afternoon.

Earlier Monday, Redies reached out to PAN to announce that a Friday morning meeting was possible, but that she had not received a confirmation from Fraser Health, despite repeated attempts from her office to nail down details.

“One of things I’m very concerned about is that Ocean Park residents and other stakeholders… have ample notice so they can make themselves available (to attend),” said the first-term MLA, who was concerned that an announcement would come at the proverbial 11th hour.

A meeting between Fraser Health and concerned residents was announced after residents questioned Fraser Health officials during a board-of-directors meeting held in South Surrey Feb. 7. At that meeting, residents voiced frustration over a Provincial Health Services Authority announcement in January that the Ocean Park lab would close March 2 and have its services moved to Peace Arch Hospital.

Both Redies and Surrey Coun. Mary Martin also expressed their concerns at the board meeting.

In a Jan. 15 news release, Fraser Health regional medical director of laboratory services Dr. Samuel Krikler cited “low use” of the Ocean Park facility as a reason for the decision.

Residents’ concerns included overtaxing an already busy Peace Arch Hospital, and also pointed out the closure will negatively affect those in the Ocean Park community who will now have to travel further for lab services.

Redies called the process of confirming this week’s meeting “a bit of an arduous process” and suggested organizational delays were likely a result of Fraser Health wanting to meet with a smaller group of residents – those who had opposed the lab closure at the earlier meeting – as opposed to opening up the discussion to the general public.

“I think it’s a wider community issue,’ Redies said.

Fraser Health spokesperson Jacqueline Blackwell told PAN that residents will get the opportunity to meet with Fraser Health and Provincial Health Services Authority representatives and “share concerns they may have regarding the transitioning of Ocean Park Lab servicves to Peace Arch Hospital’s laboratory services.”

“We want to hear from individuals who have raised concerns to ensure each person has access to the services they need as we move forward with this transition.”

Redies said her office has continued to hear from concerned residents on the matter.

“Via email, coming in person… this has residents very concerned, and I’m concerned as well… The NDP government keeps talking about how they’re bringing more services to the people, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for South Surrey/Ocean Park,” she said.

“We should be looking for solutions, not just closing services. We’re talking about people’s health care, and it’s very important to them.”