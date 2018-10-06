Lengthy waits for Thanksgiving travels on BC Ferries

The long-weekend wait times are starting to pick up at major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

As usual, lengthy wait times are starting to build for major BC Ferries routes as travellers get their Thanksgiving long weekend started.

At the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal, there’s a two-sailing wait to Swartz Bay – the most popular route in the Crown corporation’s fleet. This includes a wait for foot traffic as well.

Horseshoe Bay pay parking lot has reached capacity.

All other routes are seeing no wait time to one-sailing waits.

To prepare for the influx, BC Ferries scheduled more than 80 extra sailings for the long weekend along the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route – the most popular route in the fleet.

That includes a 6 a.m. departure until Oct. 9, and a 10 pm. sailing on Oct. 8.

Extra sailings were also added to the Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay route, as well as Horseshoe Bay to Langdale.

BC Ferries also recommends for those taking the ferry without a car to still arrive 45 to 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled sailing.

To see current sailing conditions click here.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Driver dies after SUV rams tractor trailer on 176 Street
Next story
3 hand grenades brought to B.C. police station, cause evacuation

Just Posted

Retired Surrey nurse receives lifetime achievement award

Lynne Palmer started antepartum program in Fraser Health

Proudly Surrey releases donor list

Slate ‘challenges’ others to do the same

VIDEO: Halloween train rolls through Surrey’s Bear Creek Park

The “Pumpkin Express” train runs daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Driver dies after SUV rams tractor trailer on 176 Street

Investigators seek public’s assistance in determining what happened

BC Hydro restores power to thousands in Surrey

Crash in Cloverdale Friday night knocked out power to 7,200 customers

Prime Minister pledges to ensure ‘thriving’ dairy industry post USMCA

Trudeau said while he understands the industry’s concerns ‘there’s not question this is a good deal.’

B.C. RCMP seize 1400 marijuana plants in the Shuswap

Search warrant reveals grow operation in Malakwa, near Sicamous

Senate OKs Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

The Associated Press reported Saturday that the Senate voted 50 to 48 in favour.

3 hand grenades brought to B.C. police station, cause evacuation

The person, who Richmond RCMP suspect did not have any malicious intent, brought the pre-WWII era hand grenades to the Steveston police station.

Vancity online banking remains down for 3rd day

Credit union has ruled out hacking and data breaches as reasons for outage but cause still unknown

Vancouver Giants shoot down Cougars 3-0, in away game

The G-Men, a WHL team, defeated Prince George Friday and takes them on again tonight.

‘We just got Banksy-ed’: Artwork self-destructs moments after $1.4 million sale

Spray-painted canvas ‘Girl With Balloon’ by elusive street artist Banksy went through a shredder just minutes after being sold for three-times its pre-sale estimate

‘Any team in this league can beat any team:’ Lions not underestimating Argos

Saturday will be the first time DeVier Posey lines up against his former teammates on the Toronto Argonauts

VIDEO: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau names first Arctic and offshore patrol ship

The ship is the first of at least five Arctic and offshore patrol vessels that will be tasked with patrolling Canadian waters, including the Arctic

Most Read

l -->