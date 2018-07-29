Man arrested after dog, two people allegedly stabbed in Vancouver

A man was walking down the street bleeding from his chest

A man carrying a knife and bleeding from his chest was arrested by Vancouver police early Sunday morning.

According to police, they were called to West 13 Avenue near Arbutus Street following a report of a stabbing at 7:15 a.m.

They found a man in his late 20s with serious injuries and rushed him to hospital.

Shortly after, police received a 911 call about another man with a knife who was bleeding from his chest while walking down Yew Street near West 4 Avenue.

Police say that the man allegedly approached a woman and stabbed her dog. The dog was taken to an emergency vet clinic.

When they arrived on scene, policy say that they fought the “bloodied” man until he was “brought under control” using a beanbag gun.

Paramedics took the man to hospital to care for his chest wound.

Two police officers were hurt in the altercation.

Police believe the two men knew each other and that their wounds were connected.

Anyone who may have information about either of these events is asked to call 604-717-2541 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

