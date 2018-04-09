(Delta police photo)

Man charged after Delta Hydro substation break-and-enter

No one was injured despite the suspect’s proximity to live, high-voltage wires

A man is facing a break-and-enter charge after allegedly attempting to break into a BC Hydro substation in Ladner.

Delta Police received a report of a person jumping over the barbed wire perimeter fence at substation on 6500-block of Ladner Trunk road around 6 p.m. on April 6.

According to a Delta Police Department release officers made a number of attempts to speak with the man.

“Our officers were very concerned for the safety of this individual, as the substation contains live wires with very high voltages,” said DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf.

An RCMP Air 1 helicopter attended to help the DPD pinpoint the suspect’s location, and Hydro employees assisted in accessing the property. The suspect was arrest just after 7 p.m.; neither nor any first responders suffered injuries from the incident.

Robin James Gacsi, 38, of no fixed address was charged with one count of break and enter the following day. He is in custody until his next court appearance April 10.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey man charged with sexual assault of young girl
Next story
Surrey teachers to get appreciated Saturday night

Just Posted

Two dead in Surrey house fire where ‘medical marijuana licence in effect,’ officials say

Monday fire in Tynehead area ‘accidental, related to electrical equipment’ in marijuana operation

Humboldt Broncos crash victim Jaxon Joseph remembered for work ethic, positivity

Former Surrey Eagle played in BC Hockey League in 2015/16

Shaw service interrupted between South Surrey and Abbotsford

Damage to fiber lines cited in disruption to cable, internet and phones

Surrey teachers to get appreciated Saturday night

They’ll be the star attraction at free “Teachers Appreciation Gala” at Chandos Pattison auditorium

Surrey man charged in connection to Delta robbery

Vehicle allegedly used to flee the Ladner robbery on April 2 caused a three-vehicle crash in Surrey

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

Humboldt bus crash investigation will take months: experts

Analyst says factors will include weather, visibility, speed and mechanical condition of vehicles

Longer unpaid leave offered for B.C. parents

Extensions for death of child, caring for dying relative

Taggart and Killeen depart CTV News Vancouver

Co-anchors exit news outlet amid ‘major refresh’ at station

Dyed hair a factor in Humboldt bus crash victim mix-up

Government official says players all had blond dyed hair and similar builds

Chilliwack pastor facing child pornography charges

Congregation informed Sunday of arrest of Main Street Church’s executive pastor

High snowpack could lead to floods in wildfire-ravaged B.C. interior

Provincial snowpack sits at 127 per cent as of April 1

Humboldt crash hits home after B.C. hockey team’s close call

Humboldt “really could have been anybody” said the Princeton Posse’s coach

UPDATE: Worker dies after floating excavator flips at B.C. mine

Elk Valley RCMP and Ministry of Mines were dispatched to industrial incident

Most Read

l -->