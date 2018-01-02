A man is loaded into an ambulance after being stabbed on Surrey’s infamous ‘Strip’ on Tuesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Man in serious condition after stabbing on Surrey’s infamous ‘Strip’

Surrey RCMP say potential suspect was taken into custody

SURREY — A man was taken to hospital in serious condition after being stabbed on Surrey’s infamous ‘Strip’ Tuesday night.

Police say the stabbing happened at about 5:47 p.m. in the 10600 block of 135A Street in City Centre. Surrey RCMP say a potential suspect was pointed out to them and the suspect has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

In recent months, Surrey’s ‘Strip’ has been the focus of much controversy surrounding ongoing issues like homelessness, crime and the oipiod crisis.

At the end of November, a video of Surrey’s homeless camp along 135A Street – also known as ‘The Strip’ went viral on Facebook. It showed the large tent city that’s grown along the street.

“I think everyone should see this,” he wrote in his Nov. 24 post. “Is it in the news? It should be… A house a block away is selling for $900,000.”

CLICK HERE to watch the video.

In fact, the tent city on the ‘Strip’ is estimated to have doubled in size in roughly a year, despite the creation of a Surrey Outreach Team that mans “the Strip” 24 hours a day, and despite city council creating more shelter spaces this year.

The province has committed to building 150 modular homes in the area but while Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner says she welcomes them, she says the homes will fill just the more “urgent” needs.

Hepner told the Now-Leader last week that resolving issues on the Strip is one of her New Year’s resolutions.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Police investigate a stabbing on Surrey’s infamous ‘Strip’ on Tuesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Previous story
White Rock seeks source of smell
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Car is smashed to pieces’ in crash closing Sea-to-Sky north of Squamish

Just Posted

Man in serious condition after stabbing on Surrey’s infamous ‘Strip’

Surrey RCMP say potential suspect was taken into custody

White Rock seeks source of smell

Mystery odour pervades areas of city, peninsula

PHOTOS: Record-breaking attendance for Polar Bear Plunge

Hundreds brave the chilly water for annual White Rock event

Surrey man gets 15 years for role in meth-smuggling conspiracy

Smuggling operation was between here and New Zealand, court heard

City seeks artist bids on $180K sculpture project for new Museum of Surrey campus

Surrey is looking to create an illuminated sculpture for the upcoming heritage campus

Food, faith and friendship served up at interfaith luncheon

Annual event held Saturday in White Rock

VIDEO: ‘Car is smashed to pieces’ in crash closing Sea-to-Sky north of Squamish

Dozens of police, paramedics, firefighters on scene

Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana

Veterinarians warn they are seeing an increase in dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana

No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care

Mifegymiso used to cost about $300 out-of-pocket

Cops say suspect tried to drown police dog during chase

RCMP on Vancouver Island chased a 29-year-old man through the woods for hours

Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle charged with sex assault, assault, forcible confinement: lawyer

Boyle and his wife were taken hostage in Afghanistan in 2012 and freed in 2017

How to win at winter driving: tips for driving in poor weather conditions

With snow and ice blanketing the Valley, winter road safety is paramount

Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

Most Read