Man in serious condition after stabbing on Surrey’s infamous ‘Strip’

Surrey RCMP say potential suspect was taken into custody

A man is loaded into an ambulance after being stabbed on Surrey’s infamous ‘Strip’ on Tuesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

SURREY — A man was taken to hospital in serious condition after being stabbed on Surrey’s infamous ‘Strip’ Tuesday night.

Police say the stabbing happened at about 5:47 p.m. in the 10600 block of 135A Street in City Centre. Surrey RCMP say a potential suspect was pointed out to them and the suspect has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

In recent months, Surrey’s ‘Strip’ has been the focus of much controversy surrounding ongoing issues like homelessness, crime and the oipiod crisis.

At the end of November, a video of Surrey’s homeless camp along 135A Street – also known as ‘The Strip’ went viral on Facebook. It showed the large tent city that’s grown along the street.

“I think everyone should see this,” he wrote in his Nov. 24 post. “Is it in the news? It should be… A house a block away is selling for $900,000.”

CLICK HERE to watch the video.

In fact, the tent city on the ‘Strip’ is estimated to have doubled in size in roughly a year, despite the creation of a Surrey Outreach Team that mans “the Strip” 24 hours a day, and despite city council creating more shelter spaces this year.

The province has committed to building 150 modular homes in the area but while Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner says she welcomes them, she says the homes will fill just the more “urgent” needs.

Hepner told the Now-Leader last week that resolving issues on the Strip is one of her New Year’s resolutions.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter