VIDEO: Man killed in shooting at Abbotsford bank

Police believe incident on Thursday night to be targeted

Emergency crews were called out Thursday night to the CIBC bank at South Fraser Way and Clearbrook Road for a fatal shooting. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

A fatal shooting has occurred tonight (Thursday) in Abbotsford.

Police were called at 6:43 p.m. to reports of shots fired at the CIBC bank at the corner of South Fraser Way and Clearbrook Road.

When they arrived, they found a dead man.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation. However, the initial indications suggest this appears to be a targeted incident,” said Sgt. Judy Bird in a press release.

A body could be seen lying in front of the door to the ATM area of the bank, and the glass doors were smashed up. The main portion of the bank was closed for the evening at the time of the shooting.

Investigators are on the scene and the area is cordoned off. No further details have been released at this time.

The Abbotsford Police major crime Unit is transitioning this investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Anyone with information should call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.

This is the second Abbotsford-related shooting death in two weeks. Varinderpal Gill, 19, of Abbotsford was killed Oct. 3 after he was shot while in a vehicle in The Junction Mall parking lot in Mission.

