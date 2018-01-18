Man sentenced to six months jail for flight from police

A man charged last spring after police tracked a pair of suspects to White Rock’s Duprez Ravine was sentenced to six months in jail in connection with the incident.

Const. Chantal Sears said she was notified early this month that Haman Lamar Louis Benamaisia was convicted Nov. 28 of “flight from peace officer.”

On March 10, police arrested a man and a woman near Blackburn Crescent and High Street, after attempting to stop a vehicle seen making an illegal left turn in South Surrey.

The vehicle, determined to be a rental, caught police attention in the 2300-block of 152 Street around 8 p.m. that night.

When police tried to pull it over, it took off at a high rate of speed, reportedly going through at least one red light, Sears told Peace Arch News at the time.

With the help of Air 1 – and residents in the 1200-block of Merklin street who reported seeing people fleeing – two suspects were arrested coming out of Duprez Ravine.

A woman, described as a 46-year-old White Rock resident, was released without charges.

According to online court records, a guilty finding was entered against Benamaisia – described as 36 years old at the time of the incident – in Surrey Provincial Court on Nov. 28. A stay of proceedings was issued on two other charges – dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while prohibited/licence suspended.

Benamaisia was also ordered to pay a $200 victim surcharge.