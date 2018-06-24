Cloverdale resident Paul Bennett in a photo posted to his Facebook page.

Man shot dead in Cloverdale ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Paul Bennett was ‘a champion for the sport,’ team manager says

* This story has been updated

The man shot dead in Cloverdale on Saturday afternoon has been identified by friends and colleagues as Paul Bennett, a father of two children who coached minor hockey in the area.

Bennett, who worked as an operating-room nurse department manager at Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock, coached the Atom C3 Titans last season, his first as a hockey head coach, according to team manager Tamara Edwards.

“He was a great coach, son, husband, and father to two boys and a champion for the sport,” Edwards told the Now-Leader in an email Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at around 4 p.m. Saturday (June 23) in the 18200-block of 67A Avenue.

Surrey RCMP fielded a number of calls about shots fired in the Clayton area. When they arrived on scene, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

To gather evidence, the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now working with its partners from Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and B.C. Coroners Service.

“This investigation is in its early stages and we need everyone with any information about this homicide to come forward,” stated Corporal Frank Jang, of IHIT, early Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Last hockey season, Bennett coached his Titans to a gold medal at a Spring Break tournament in Squamish, where the nine- and 10-year-olds went undefeated and earned first place after an exciting shootout.

“We had finished dead-last in our local Cloverdale tournament in January, so it was a remarkable turnaround for the kids,” team manager Edwards said at the time.

• READ MORE: Cloverdale team goes from worst to first in Atom hockey tourneys this season.

“You can imagine the excitement and pride of the players, as well as the coaches and parents. We fought hard during the season and had some tough turns and managed to pull together in the end to do the unthinkable, and beat every team, win every game, and walk away with the gold.”

Edwards said the team’s wonderful season involved participating in two parades, including the lighted-truck one in Cloverdale at Christmas and also the “Hometown Hockey” event at Surrey Civic Plaza.

“For our head coach, Paul Bennett, it’s his first turn at being head coach. Our assistant coaches are Christian Len and Rob Lawrence,” she said in March.

Bennett’s Facebook profile indicates he was originally from Bath, Ontario.

In a statement Sunday morning, Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association president Marty Jones said a “beloved member of our Family has been taken from us, a husband, a father, a brother, a friend and a coach.”

Jones’ son played on the Titans team coached by Bennett last season.

“We live life together. We journey, we celebrate, we rally and we grieve. Today is one of those times when we grieve,” Jones wrote in a message posted to the hockey association’s Facebook page.

“Paul Bennett devoted much of the past number of years investing in the lives of the young boys and girls of CMHA.

“To say Paul has touched the lives of many would be an understatement. I am truly grateful as a first-hand witness of this.

“We are heartbroken, but our Family needs each other now, and Paul’s Family needs us.

“In the days ahead we will look to the best way for our community to rally and support the loved ones he left behind. In the meantime, hug your sons, your daughters, those grieving and reflect on how our lives are enriched by his time with us.

“Each of you are in my prayers.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
The Paul Bennett-coached Atom C3 Titans of Cloverdale pose for a photo after winning a hockey tournament in Squamish in March. Bennett is in the back row, left. (file photo)

Most Read

