The Sky’s The Limit - Girls Fly Too! event is on this weekend March 10, 11 at Abbotsford Airport to encourage more females to get into aviation and military, navy, says organizer Kirsten Brazier. Submitted photo

Meet an astronaut, take a free flight, ride in a tank

Girls Fly Too! event returns to Abbotsford Airport this weekend

Pilot Kirsten Brazier had a dream a decade ago to create one of the largest outreach events to inspire females to get into aviation, aerospace, marine and defence.

Now into its sixth year, her event The Sky’s No Limit — Girls Fly Too! sees more than 10,000 people come out to fly for the first time, hear from female astronauts, try their hand at aviation mechanics and more.

This year’s Girls Fly Too! returns to Abbotsford International Airport this Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days.

“This year is going to be huge,” said Brazier, who started the event at Langley airport in 2012. Prior to that she held a smaller version of this event in the Yukon.

“We have the largest transport aircraft the U.S. operates, the C-5 Galaxy coming. We have the U.S. parachute demo team putting on an amazing show in the sky. We have the Vancouver drill team, we will be giving people rides on the tarmac in a huge tanker. There is going to be so much to see and do.”

This year, many more aviation, aerospace, navy and other military both from Canada and the U.S. have gotten on board to bring their machines and talent to the event, she said.

With so much going on, Brazier can use help and is in need of dozens more volunteers to help make the event a success, she said.

To volunteer, click here.

Girls Fly Too! is always held during the Week of International Women’s Day.

Brazier points out that out of the 25,000 professional pilots in Canada, only 5.8 per cent are women. This event is an opportunity to show females all the opportunities that are out there for rewarding and high paying careers.

All activities are free and hands-on to ensure there are no barriers to participation, she said.

Participants will get to meet NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence.

Girls Fly Too! also includes free flights for female first-time fliers of all ages to draw them to the airport and pique their interest in further exploring the hands-on ground activities. Register online for your free flight.

The event is open to everyone, and attendees can expect to see aircraft and tactical assets from the Royal Canadian Navy, Royal Canadian Air Force, Canadian Army, Canadian Coast Guard, RCMP, Cadets, US Military and Civil Air Search and Rescue.

Also on hand will be civilian and education partners from aviation, aerospace, marine and defence.

SEE: Last year’s event

Visit girlsfly2.ca for more information, including on how to register for the free flights.

Previous story
Burns Lake reeling after allegations of sexual assault against former mayor

Just Posted

Abbotsford man sentenced to 6.5 years for 2014 Surrey death

Randeep Match previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter in death of Tarsem Dhaliwal

City of Surrey to remove lead from four pool houses this year

This comes after lead abatement at three Surrey pools in 2017

Family holds final ‘Share A Smile’ fundraiser at Surrey banquet hall

Ahuja family had goal to raise $100K in 15 years, but did it in five

New party announces intention to challenge Surrey First in civic election

Surrey Community Alliance President Doug Elford says “it’s time to challenge the Surrey First monopoly on city council.”

UPDATE: Cyclist still in critical condition after crash with motorcycle in Surrey

Collision shut down a Port Kells street for several hours on Saturday

VIDEO: Trio of champs crowned queens of B.C. provincial basketball

Walnut Grove, South Kamloops and Kelowna the winners at Langley Events Centre

Canucks come from behind to topple Islanders in OT

Brendan Leipsic scores twice, including the winner, to lift Vancouver to victory

Modular housing site selected for downtown Maple Ridge

Royal Crescent will be location of 55 homes for tent city residents

Donations arrive at Kelowna BC SPCA for seized dogs

Two women from McLeese Lake dropped off 50 hand made dog beds in Kelowna

Growing storm surges cause concern in Nova Scotia

A Nova Scotia mayor is calling for provincial help to cope with the rising impact of climate change on waterfronts

Burns Lake reeling after allegations of sexual assault against former mayor

Luke Strimbold abruptly resigned as mayor in 2016, the same year police say allegations of sexual abuse took place

Health Canada raids B.C. store for illegal products

Owners say they practice alternate preventative medicine

Metro Vancouver gas prices could hit $1.54 a litre by the weekend: GasBuddy

Metro Vancouver drivers could see $1.60 a litre by summer

President of Canfor departs amid leadership changes

Company says Brett Robinson’s departure is effective Monday

Most Read

l -->