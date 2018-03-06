Meet an astronaut, take a free flight, ride in a tank

The Sky’s The Limit - Girls Fly Too! event is on this weekend March 10, 11 at Abbotsford Airport to encourage more females to get into aviation and military, navy, says organizer Kirsten Brazier. Submitted photo

Pilot Kirsten Brazier had a dream a decade ago to create one of the largest outreach events to inspire females to get into aviation, aerospace, marine and defence.

Now into its sixth year, her event The Sky’s No Limit — Girls Fly Too! sees more than 10,000 people come out to fly for the first time, hear from female astronauts, try their hand at aviation mechanics and more.

This year’s Girls Fly Too! returns to Abbotsford International Airport this Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days.

“This year is going to be huge,” said Brazier, who started the event at Langley airport in 2012. Prior to that she held a smaller version of this event in the Yukon.

“We have the largest transport aircraft the U.S. operates, the C-5 Galaxy coming. We have the U.S. parachute demo team putting on an amazing show in the sky. We have the Vancouver drill team, we will be giving people rides on the tarmac in a huge tanker. There is going to be so much to see and do.”

This year, many more aviation, aerospace, navy and other military both from Canada and the U.S. have gotten on board to bring their machines and talent to the event, she said.

With so much going on, Brazier can use help and is in need of dozens more volunteers to help make the event a success, she said.

To volunteer, click here.

Girls Fly Too! is always held during the Week of International Women’s Day.

Brazier points out that out of the 25,000 professional pilots in Canada, only 5.8 per cent are women. This event is an opportunity to show females all the opportunities that are out there for rewarding and high paying careers.

All activities are free and hands-on to ensure there are no barriers to participation, she said.

Participants will get to meet NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence.

Girls Fly Too! also includes free flights for female first-time fliers of all ages to draw them to the airport and pique their interest in further exploring the hands-on ground activities. Register online for your free flight.

The event is open to everyone, and attendees can expect to see aircraft and tactical assets from the Royal Canadian Navy, Royal Canadian Air Force, Canadian Army, Canadian Coast Guard, RCMP, Cadets, US Military and Civil Air Search and Rescue.

Also on hand will be civilian and education partners from aviation, aerospace, marine and defence.

Visit girlsfly2.ca for more information, including on how to register for the free flights.