More than 250 pets are up for adoption in Surrey, as part of a ‘National Adoption Weekend.’ (Photo: Pixabay)

More than 250 pets up for adoption in Surrey this weekend

PetSmart Charities of Canada are hosting a National Adoption Weekend program

If there was ever a time to adopt a pet, the time is now.

PetSmart Charities of Canada is hosting a ‘National Adoption Weekend’ from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18 with more than 250 pets up for adoption across Surrey — including 217 dogs.

PetSmart Charities have three locations in Surrey participating in the program: 108-15765 Croydon Dr., 150-12101 72nd Ave., and C6-15285 101st Ave.

Adoption hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The adoption program runs across Canada, with nearly 1,500 pets waiting to find a new home this weekend.

The ‘National Adoption Weekend’ program runs four times a year.

New pet owners will receive an adoption kit that contains essential products for their new pets.

Over 250,000 pets have been adopted through PetSmart Charities since 1994.

For more information, visit petsmartcharities.ca.


yogesh.bala@surreynowleader.com
