A sample of water found in the taps of the diabetes office on the fourth floor of the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital. (Northern Health photo)

Muddy water found in taps at B.C. hospital prompts investigation

Northern Health to hire consultant to examine three facilities for potential contamination

Northern Health is questioning the quality of water at three of its facilities in Prince Rupert.

Discoloured, muddy or slimy is how the water has been described from some of the taps at the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital (PRRH).

As a result, the health authority is requesting a consultant investigate the hospital’s water system, as well as Acropolis Manor and Summit Residences.

“Depending on the results of this assessment, potential remediation will also be recommended,” said Andrea Palmer, media relations for Northern Health, in an email.

The issue over the city’s water quality was raised in February 2016 when high levels of lead in water had been found at four elementary schools in Prince Rupert. The discovery caused alarm across the city, but Palmer noted that “the water at these facilities is safe to drink, and passed lead testing last year as well.”

READ MORE: Bill introduces calls for water testing at schools

In the project background outlined in the document, Northern Health notes the city is working on upgrading the water supply by replacing the Woodworth Dam and underwater lines. But despite the city’s efforts, the water system at the hospital is not being recirculated and “the hospital experiences stagnant water in its lines in areas with less use,” the document states. Acropolis Manor and Summit Residences, however, were built in 2009 and have a recirculating water system.

READ MORE: $7.1 million in grant funds awarded to Rupert water project

“The water quality is described as discoloured, muddy or slimy,” the document states, adding that sampling will determine if the cause is biological or chemical from corrosion in the piping.

Photos of water samples are also pictured in the document. Muddy water was found in samples from the main floor in the occupational therapist room, second floor in the doctor’s office, and the fourth floor in the diabetes office.

In the appendix, the health authority also offers an analysis of city water, which shows that while lead levels were okay, two other qualities of the water, haloacetic acids and trihalomethanes, exceeded the health guideline.

Northern Health wants sampling and assessments to begin within two weeks of the contract being awarded to a consultant. The bidding opportunities for the contract opened March 16, and will close April 5.

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital Water Quality Study RFP Final by Shannon on Scribd

 

shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com 

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Canadians joining #DeleteFacebook amid fears of electoral meddling
Next story
Deadly crash raises questions about Uber self-driving system

Just Posted

Police say Surrey Tax Centre evacuated after ‘suspicious occurrence’

RCMP say 134th Street closed between 96th and 98th Avenue as they investigate “suspicious occurrence in the area”

Fraser Health to ‘shape food purchasing decisions’

Pilot project launched at White Rock corner store

Police ask for help tracking down wanted Surrey siblings

Brothers Pavandeep and Jasondeep Uppal both have outstanding arrest warrants, RCMP say

‘Wickfest’ hockey festival for women coming to Surrey next winter

10th edition of Hayley Wickenheiser-backed tourney/event here in early 2019

Surrey school’s ‘winter fat/spring rolls’ sign the wrong place for such a message, woman says

Words on sign outside Princess Margaret Secondary are changed every 10 days with BASES students’ help

Volken addiction treatment centre in Surrey turns ‘takers into givers’

Philanthropist opens up about motivations for opening a Surrey recovery academy amid opioid crisis

A B.C. council takes action in wake of former municipal politician’s sentencing

Dave Murray was sentenced to nine months for a sexual assault that occurred 26 years ago.

A Royal challenge awaits Giants as post-season begins

Playoff hockey at Langley Events Centre March 27 and 29, including a nationally televised game

Harsher fines, new off-road vehicle rules in effect to combat B.C. wildfires

Anyone who starts a wildfire could be ordered to pay up to $1,000,000

Muddy water found in taps at B.C. hospital prompts investigation

Northern Health to hire consultant to examine three facilities for potential contamination

Lower Mainland based rabbit rescue pleads for foster homes

The Langley-centred Small Animal Rescue Society needs foster families to take new bunnies.

RCMP officer charged after pedestrian struck at crosswalk

A man suffered a broken leg and head lacerations after being struck by the police vehicle in 2017

Stealth continue to struggle

Vancouver NLL team has just one win in 13 games this season

Shred confidential documents, donate to food bank at Cloverdale fraud prevention event

Cloverdale’s Envision Financial branch hosting ‘Shred it and Forget it’ event on Saturday

Most Read

l -->