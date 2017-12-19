Imagine rounding a mountain bend and to see a transport truck coming towards you in your own lane. That is the image captured by this dash cam, during a near miss on Highway 3 near Sunday Summit.

Near miss with semi caught on dash cam

“This is like what you would see right before you die…”: Princeton RCMP

“This is like what you would see right before you die, if you are not paying attention [on the road].”

That’s how Princeton RCMP Sergeant Barry Kennedy describes a dash cam video showing a transport truck veering into the opposite lane around a sharp curve, towards another truck.

The video was taken December 3 during a near miss on Highway 3 near Sunday Summit.

According to Corporal Chad Parsons, who investigated the incident, the truck with the dash cam was driving up hill, and the driver locked his brakes and swerved to the side in order to avoid the collision.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Delta Police seek witness to a roll-over crash
Next story
UPDATE: Audi driver crossed centre line to hit taxi in fatal Burrard Street Bridge crash

Just Posted

VIDEO: RCMP officer charged in connection with South Surrey man’s death

Charges confirmed in Hudson Brooks case

Valley West Hawks lose top scorer ahead of international tournament

Leading point-getter Arshdeep Bains joins WHL’s Rebels for rest of season

Brookside Elementary in Surrey creates ‘The Mountain of Giving’

Students and staff have created a six-foot-high pile of gifts near the front of the school

Power surge: Cliff Power delivers stockings in Surrey

This is Power’s 20th year of filling stocking for those in both Victoria and the Fraser Valley

PHOTOS: Santa treks through snow to visit sick children at Surrey Memorial

The helicopter was a no-go, but the big man himself was able to visit children in Surrey

PHOTOS+VIDEO: Surrey’s City Dream Centre dreaming big with $60,000 in gift donations

250-300 volunteers helped wrap gifts at North Surrey Secondary on Sunday

5 to start your day

Snow blankets Lower Mainland, verdict expected in ex-RCMP sex assault trial and more

Families speak out in defence of B.C.’s Mental Health Act

Many are speaking out against demands that the B.C. government tighten the province’s Mental Health Act

Verdict expected in ex-Mountie Tim Shields’ sexual assault trial Wednesday

Former RCMP spokesperson was charged with one count of sexual assault

Indigenous woman’s grave site brings pilgrims to former B.C. residential school

Rose Prince arrived at the former Lejac Residential School in British Columbia when she was six years old and never left

Canadiens down Canucks 7-5

Deslauriers records first two-goal game as Canadiens down Canucks 7-5

Canadian Press Story of the Year: sexual harassment

The Canadian Press annual survey saw 23 out of 80 votes cast for sexual harassment as the most compelling story of the year

Snow blankets southern half of B.C.

Tuesday’s snow storm marked the first significant snowfall for Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

PHOTOS: It’s a winter wonderland on B.C.’s south coast

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley saw up to half a foot of snow

Most Read