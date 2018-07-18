New campaign aims to tide food waste at home

About 2.2 million tonnes of edible food is discarded in Canada every year

Canadians are among the worst when it comes to food waste, but a number of B.C. cities and a group of food retailers are trying to change that.

B.C. communities, Walmart and Sobeys launched a Love Food Hate Waste campaign Wednesday, aimed at changing people’s behavior around food and reducing how much food is tossed each day.

Led by the National Zero Waste Council – founded by Metro Vancouver in 2013 – other groups participating include Toronto and RECYC-QUÉBEC.

According to the council, more than 60 per cent of the food Canadians throw away could have been eaten, costing the average household more than $1,100 per year. About 2.2 million tonnes of edible food is discarded each year.

“The campaign is the first coordinated national approach to help Canadians change their relationship with food,” said Malcolm Brodie, chair of the National Zero Waste Council, in a news release.

“It only takes a small change, such as buying only what we need so food doesn’t spoil or get forgotten in the back of the fridge and is then thrown out.”

The campaign offers practical and easy tips for keeping and storing fresh food, using up existing ingredients and better planning to avoid over-purchasing.

It’s based on a model in the United Kingdom, where avoidable household food waste was cut by 21 per cent in its first five years.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. couple reunited with dog three years after disappearance
Next story
23 candidates so far for Delta mayor, council and school board

Just Posted

Former White Rock Renegades aim to carve out time for themselves with Team Canada

Sara Groenewegen and Danielle Lawrie-Locke competing this week at Canada Cup

Shaw services down in South Surrey/White Rock

Company says it will fix the problem as soon as possible

Fraser Health launches new drug-use support team to curb overdoses

Nearly 200 people have been killed by illicit drug overdoses in the region so far in 2018

Lower Mainland cools down as heat wave lifts

Environment Canada predicts temperatures in the mid to low 20s

RCMP divers search for missing Surrey man at Buntzen Lake

A swimmer was reported missing at 4:30 p.m Tuesday

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Banff’s bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontario

Black bears, now yearlings, were sent to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario last April

Monster trucks returning to Abbotsford

Monster Madness tour arriving in September

‘Recovery high schools,’ per diems urged to better manage addiction in B.C.

BC Centre for Substance Use says focus needs to shift to from overdose prevention to long-term care

More than $10,000 in Bitcoin paid in Richmond ransom scam

RCMP say victim transferred cash to Bitcoin ATM after being told partner had been abducted

Hells Angels celebrating 35th anniversary party on Vancouver Island

Additional police resources will be in Nanaimo this weekend as roughly 300 members and hang arounds are expected

New campaign aims to tide food waste at home

About 2.2 million tonnes of edible food is discarded in Canada every year

B.C. couple reunited with dog three years after disappearance

A purebred Pomeranian is back with his parents, likely after years in a puppy mill.

BC Nurses Union calls for decriminalization of opioids

BCNU president wants the federal government to do more to reduce preventable deaths

Most Read

l -->