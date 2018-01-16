New CEO for Surrey’s Innovation Boulevard

Surrey’s Innovation Boulevard has a new CEO, the City of Surrey announced Tuesday.

Louise Turner began as CEO on Jan. 2 and is responsible for “all operations while she leads Innovation Boulevard into its next phase of growth and development,” a release notes.

Turner has held senior executive positions in the private and public sector, many of which focused on growing companies in the tech and health innovation sectors.

She has served as president of the Premier of British Columbia’s Technology Council, COO of Pacific Health Innovation eXchange, COO of Canada West Health Innovation Council, director of business development for both Abatis Systems Corporations and Newbridge Networks Corporation.

Mayor Linda Hepner said she’s “delighted that we have attracted such a knowledgeable, experienced and well-connected individual into this pivotal role.

“Without question, we have the right person at the right time,” she added.

Turner said she’s excited to be joining the Innovation Boulevard team.

“Working with the City of Surrey and Simon Fraser University and collaborating with B.C.’s largest health authority, Fraser Health offers a unique opportunity to create new jobs, improve health and wellness and deliver greater value for BC citizens, patients and students,” said Turner.

According to a release, the plan for 2018 is to strengthen the “business accelerator” at Innovation Boulevard by focusing on helping B.C. companies “gain access to local buyers of health care products and services, develop new opportunities for students to build their skills for the 21st Century workplace and help growing companies find the talent they need to be successful.”

SFU President Andrew Petter noted Innovation Boulevard is a partner of SFU Innovates and is a “further expression of our commitment to be Canada’s most community-engaged research university. We look forward to building on this success under the leadership of Louise Turner.”

Innovation Boulevard aims to help companies address health challenges, by matching innovation and talent to funding and markets.

It’s goal is to improve health outcomes, attract clinicians and researchers, implement solutions for the health care system and grow companies in health care technology and services sectors.

As of April, 2017 six new products have been launched into the market, and $14 million in new infrastructure investment has materialized.