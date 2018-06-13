Downtown Grand Forks during spring flooding, May 11, 2018. (Eric Lawson/Grand Forks Gazette)

New program extends disaster relief for B.C. residents

Premier John Horgan announces transition fund in Grand Forks

The B.C. government has established a new longer-term disaster relief program for B.C. residents affected by floods, fires and other disruptions of their homes and lives.

Premier John Horgan announced the program Wednesday in Grand Forks, where many residents are still not able to move back to their homes after severe flooding of the community in May.

Horgan said the new recovery transition program will provide up to $2,800 over 90 days to cover living expenses of those who have been forced from their homes, in renewable 30-day instalments. The program is administered by the Canadian Red Cross, which provided similar funding for people evacuated from last summer’s forest fires.

Horgan urged B.C. residents to donate to the Red Cross flood relief fund, with donations being collected at B.C. liquor stores. The province is matching public donations dollar for dollar.

“It was eye-opening to do a flyover,” Horgan said in a conference call from Grand Forks Wednesday afternoon. “We’ve had public officials on the ground for the past month, making sure that we’re preparing to the greatest extent possible to deal with the recovery.”

Emergency social services funding was set up to help people forced out by house fires and other local emergencies, and it typically extends for three days. The program has been strained beyond its limits by events such as the widespread forest fire evacuations of 2017, where people were displaced for weeks at a time.

A similar relief program for aboriginal reserves is provided by a federal department, Indigenous Services Canada.

Previous story
B.C. woman has hundreds show up in $500 Craigslist rental scam
Next story
Scorned by fire: Kitchen managers talk mental health in the industry

Just Posted

A new ‘weapon’ for UFV Cascades as former Tamanawis basketball standout signs

North Deltan Sukhjot Bains excited to play in Abbotsford with older brother and two old buddies

Clayton hub to meet high energy standards, provide half of required parking

Centre will be largest Canadian ‘Passivhaus’ building, but will halve parking requirements

Brass propeller nicked from White Rock home

Reward offered for safe return of weighty ‘family keepsake’

TB Vets donation $30,000 to Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

Money to be used for the purchase of a new ventilator

Naming contest underway for White Rock’s all-abilities playground

Online contest runs until July 3; playground set for late July opening

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

North Okanagan-Shuswap school bus involved in highway collision

Multi-vehicle collision injures several, though nobody on bus was hurt;

B.C. MLA officially announces he’s running for mayor

MLA Leonard Krog says he’s ready to step down from provincial politics to run for mayor of Nanaimo

2026 would be a historic sports year for Canada

The World Cup is already coming to Canada, and Calgary is still interested in hosting Winter Olympics

Retired B.C. teacher gets invite to Property Brother wedding in Italy

Drew Scott and his fiance Linda Phan say “I do” during week-long celebration in Puglia

VIDEO: Condo case ruling shows consumer law needs changing, buyers say

High court upholds decision requiring people with original purchase agreements to pay more

Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

Notorious member of the Stopwatch Gang passed away Tuesday

B.C. mother writes to fight opioid crisis

Shattered Dreams and Broken Hearts tells of the writer’s son who died of a fentanyl overdose

Missing B.C. men were on dream voyage from Panama

Last seen on Vancouver Island, wife of one man says it’s now a ‘heartbreaking’ disappearance

Most Read

l -->