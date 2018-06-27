North Shore police issue warning after man allegedly exposes himself to children

Since late May there have been at least five known incidents of a man exposing himself to kids

Police on the North Shore have issued a warning to children and parents after a number of indecent acts involving a man exposing himself to children in the area.

In a statement Wednesday, West Vancouver Police and North Vancouver RCMP said since late May there have been at least five known incidents in which a man called out to young children from his vehicle, before allegedly exposing himself while asking for directions.

In four of the reports, children actually went up to the vehicle, described as being a grey Nissan Rogue SUV, where they noticed the man had his genitals exposed.

Police said in each of these cases the children were 10 to 16 years old, and were able to quickly move away from the vehicle before the man drove away without further incident.

Police have since released a sketch of the suspect, described as 40 to 50 years of age, olive skinned, with a stocky build and short black hair.

Despite extensive patrols, police say the suspect and vehicle have not been located, and the investigations are ongoing.

Police are also urging parents to review personal safety know-how with their children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 or West Vancouver Police at 604-925-7300.

