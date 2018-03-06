‘Novice’ teen drivers caught exceeding speed limit by more than 70 km/h

Cars impounded, more than $1,000 in fines issued to two teen drivers

Two teens were fast and then (likely) furious, as their cars were towed and they were issued hundreds of dollars in fines.

A single traffic cop caught two drivers nearly doubling the speed limit along Highway 11 within an hour Monday evening, according to Sgt. Judy Bird of the Abbotsford Police.

First, Bird said a 19-year-old driving a 2016 Subaru BRZ was clocked going 155 km/h in the 80 km/h zone. The car was impounded at his cost and he was issued a $592 ticket – all just 12 weeks after he was issued his “N” decal as a novice driver.

An hour later, around 9:30 p.m., Bird said the same cop caught a 2005 Chrysler 300 ripping down another stretch of Highway 11 at 152 km/h. The 18-year-old driver also had his car impounded at his cost and was issued a $483 fine. Bird said he too had a novice licence.

Anyone caught exceeding the posted speed limit by 40 km/h or more in B.C. automatically gets their car impounded.

Bird said the two new drivers are both likely to lose their licences but that is ultimately up to the superintendent of motor vehicles.

@KelvinGawley
kelvin.gawley@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
MLA Cadieux calls for equal pay in the workplace
Next story
Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

Just Posted

MLA Cadieux calls for equal pay in the workplace

Applause greets Surrey South politician’s quest to close economic gap

VIDEO: Officer taken to hospital after unmarked cop car collides with semi in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say ‘it appears the truck turned in front of the police car’

SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for March 7 and beyond

Plays, concerts, business events and more in our weekly guide for Surrey and area

Shift away from per-pupil school funding would ‘hugely disadvantage’ Surrey: trustee

A review panel that will change the way B.C.’s public schools are funded was announced on March 1

‘That little school’: Surrey’s Khalsa Lions return to 1A basketball provincials

The 49th edition of tourney starts Wednesday at Langley Events Centre

Rivermen edge Eagles in Game 3 of BCHL series

First-round playoff series continues with Game 4 in Surrey; Game 5 shifts to Langley Thursday

GARDEN: Start planting lettuce, carrots, peas in pots this spring

Lettuce, carrots, peas and tomatoes are all great options to plant in pots

Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women seeks two more years

The national inquiry is looking for the additional time, which would extend the group’s mandate to 2020

B.C. MLA calls for equal pay in the workplace

Applause greets Surrey South politician’s quest to close economic gap

Twice convicted killer Dellen Millard to be tried for father’s murder

Dellen Millard to be tried by judge alone in May of this year

RCMP, Conservation Officers kill 3 cougars near B.C. farm

The animals had attacked pigs and a pet donkey, and killed a lamb

BCHL Today: Are power plays down in the BCHL playoffs?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

Most Read

l -->