Blood sample (File photo)

Ocean Park laboratory to relocate

Services will be held out of Peace Arch Hospital, starting March 2

Fraser Health’s medical laboratory and collection centre in Ocean Park is moving its services to the Peace Arch Hospital come March 2.

“The Peace Arch Hospital lab is a full service laboratory that is able to meet all testing needs,” Dr. Sam Krikler, regional medical director of laboratory services within Fraser Health said in a news release this week.

“With the growing population surrounding Peace Arch Hospital and low use of the Ocean Park location, as well as the close proximity to other labs, it is the best use of public resources to move services to the Peach Arch Hospital lab.”

People who regularly attend the Ocean Park laboratory collection centre, located at 1673 128 St., are being notified of the move and the nearby locations that are available.

Those who have regularly visited the Ocean Park location will see the same familiar faces at the Peace Arch Hospital lab, the release notes.

Employees who rotated through the Ocean Park location will now be permanently located at the Peace Arch laboratory following the move.

