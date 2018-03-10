One man dead after shooting in Surrey Friday night

Surrey RCMP say homicide was ‘targeted’ and isolated’

One man is dead after a shooting Friday evening. (Shane MacKichan photos)

SURREY — One man is dead after a shooting in Newton Friday night.

Surrey RCMP say it happened just after 7 p.m. in the 6500 block of 137A Street. Police say when they arrived on scene to investigate reports of shots being fired, they found a man “suffering from injuries.”

He was taken to hospital, where police say he later died.

Police say they believe the shooting was “targeted” and “isolated.” They also say it’s likely the victim knew the shooter.

There was a shooting in the same area in mid-February.

This is the eighth shooting in Surrey this year. There were 59 shootings in Surrey during 2017, in 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating, and has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Anyone with information is asked contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter