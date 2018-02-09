Passenger of ‘suspicious truck’ stopped in White Rock facing charges

Police say South Surrey man was one of six people detained after drug paraphernalia spotted

A South Surrey man is facing obstruction charges following an arrest Thursday (Feb. 8) afternoon in White Rock.

Const. Chantal Sears told Peace Arch News the man was among six occupants of a pickup truck that caught police attention in the 1300-block of Maple Street.

“It was observed driving on the wrong side of the road,” Sears said. “It raised (police) suspicions as to why they were in the area and near a school.”

Both White Rock and Peace Arch elementaries are located nearby.

When officers pulled the truck over in the 15600-block of Roper Avenue, police detained all six occupants after noticing drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, Sears said.

The occupants “had a variety of different stories, telling police officers what they were doing in the area,” she said.

One of the passengers, she added, “gave police a false name for a lengthy amount of time.”

Upon confirming his identity, police determined the passenger had five outstanding warrants; four in Surrey and one in North Vancouver.

Police confiscated a small amount of marijuana, and the remaining occupants were released at the scene, Sears said.

The 33-year-old appeared in Surrey Provincial Court today (Feb. 9).

Aku Roshani is charged with obstruction.