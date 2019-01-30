Police investigate a pedestrian crash near Surrey’s Holland Park on Jan. 29. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after crash near Surrey’s Holland Park

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the pedestrian was ‘thrown several feet’

A pedestrian was seriously hurt after being struck by a Honda Civic in Surrey Tuesday night (Jan. 29).

The incident happened around 10:25 p.m., near Holland Park, in the 13500-block of Old Yale Road.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the pedestrian was “thrown several feet” and rushed to hospital with “serious injuries.”

Footage from the scene shows damage to the driver’s side of the car’s windshield.

Surrey RCMP say the pedestrian was a 39-year-old man and confirmed he suffered serious injuries in the crash.

“The 59-year-old male driver of the Civic remained on scene and is co-operating with the police investigation. Speed nor impairment appear to be contributing factors in the collision,” said Sergeant Chad Greig.

