Snow in North Delta on Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Aaron Larson)

UPDATE: Surrey gets a bit of snow Thursday

Readers send in weather updates from across the region

Update: Environment Canada has issued a special alert at 4 p.m., for Metro Vancouver. In Surrey, it’s been predicted that there would be a mixture of showers and flurries while some accumulations are possible over higher terrains.

SURREY — Residents of Surrey and certain sections of Lower Mainland got some snow Thursday.

It’s reported the snow is light and is mixed with rain, as temperatures are above zero.

Readers have sent in their updates from across the region.

Meanwhile, Twitter was abuzz with the reports of snow in the region.

The current temperatures in the region are three degrees in Vancouver and four degrees in White Rock.


