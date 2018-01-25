UPDATE: Surrey gets a bit of snow Thursday

Readers send in weather updates from across the region

Update: Environment Canada has issued a special alert at 4 p.m., for Metro Vancouver. In Surrey, it’s been predicted that there would be a mixture of showers and flurries while some accumulations are possible over higher terrains.

SURREY — Residents of Surrey and certain sections of Lower Mainland got some snow Thursday.

It’s reported the snow is light and is mixed with rain, as temperatures are above zero.

Readers have sent in their updates from across the region.

Meanwhile, Twitter was abuzz with the reports of snow in the region.

Who else seen a little bit of snow mixed with the rain ? #SurreyBC — Riley Giles 🏳️‍🌈 (@rileymgiles) January 25, 2018

It's not staying on the ground so I didn't take a pic but here's one from a few weeks back that is just about what's happening now, minus the ground snow. pic.twitter.com/zj2lUaJzcS — Alphonse Williams (@Augustlands) January 25, 2018

It's not laying yet. A mix of rain and snow. Once it does I'll be out there❄❄❄❄ — pepper faber (@peppersp) January 25, 2018

The current temperatures in the region are three degrees in Vancouver and four degrees in White Rock.



