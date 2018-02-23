UPDATE: At least two hospitalized after plane leaves runway at Abbotsford Airport

An ambulance leaves the area of a plane crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Abbotsford.

At least two people were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an airplane went off the runway at Abbotsford International Airport on Friday.

The plane went off radar while taking off around noon and was soon found just off the taxiway near a raspberry field, airport general manager Parm Sidhu said. The field is located just west of the intersection of Walmsley Avenue and Clearbrook Road.

Sidhu said that there were no serious injuries among the 10 people – two crew and eight passengers – on board a charter flight from Island Express Air which was headed to California.

Of the passengers, six were uninjured, Sidhu said. Two had minor injuries while another two were sent to hospital but did not have life-threatening injuries.

Two or three small children were among the passengers, and at least one person was seen with cuts to their face.

Ambulance, police and fire crews were dispatched to the scene.

Sidhu said the cause of the incident is unknown at this time and that he wasn’t able to speculate whether the snowy conditions were a factor.

“It could be a combination of factors,” he said.

The Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the accident.

The accident delayed one flight originally scheduled to depart just before 1 p.m.