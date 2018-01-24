Firefighters block a section of Johnston Road to deal with a blaze at Deals World. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Police ‘actively investigating’ fire at White Rock’s Deals World

Witnesses to Dec. 27 blaze sought

Police this week are appealing for witnesses to last month’s fire at White Rock’s Deals World.

“White Rock RCMP is actively investigating this incident and are requesting that anyone who may have information concerning the fire come forward,” a news release issued Wednesday morning states.

“The business… was engulfed in flames. Fortunately, the fire did not spread to the adjacent residences and businesses, and no one was injured.”

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at the 1350 Johnston Rd. property – where a 12-storey, mixed-use highrise is to be built – just after 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 27. No one was injured.

Deputy fire Chief Bob Schlase told Peace Arch News following the fire – which affected the exterior, northeast corner of the building – that it was likely caused by a small, unattended campfire.

Fire Chief Phil Lemire said investigation indicated “evidence of people spending time back there.”

Wednesday, Const. Chantal Sears told Peace Arch News that investigators are continuing to canvass for witnesses and video surveillance in connection with the fire.

A report from fire investigators is expected next week, she added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact White Rock RCMP detachment at 778-593-3600.

