This man and woman are suspects in an alleged assault on a Surrey bus. (Photo: Police handout)

Suspects in ‘violent’ Surrey bus assault ID’d and charged

Suspects turn themselves in after attack that left 61-year-old woman with broken arm, cracked sternum and head trauma

SURREY — Transit Police say two suspects alleged to be involved in a Surrey bus assault against 61-year-old woman have been identified and charged.

Cristina Sasha Ponce (34) and Dylan James Miranda (28), both of Surrey, face a slew of charges in connection to the March 20 incident, according to a release.

Transit Police say the “violent” attack left the victim with a broken arm, a cracked sternum and minor head trauma and police also allege she was robbed.

According to a release, Miranda was “well known” to police and turned himself in last week. Although he was initially released on a promise to appear in court related to a recommended charge of mischief, Crown Counsel has now issued an arrest warrant for Miranda on charges of assault, theft and mischief.

He’s due in Vancouver Provincial Court today at 1:30 p.m. on an unrelated matter.

Meantime, police say Ponce turned herself into on Tuesday. She is also described as “known to police.”

According to a release, she faces charges of robbery, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and theft.

She remains in custody, according to Transit Police, with her next court appearance set for Friday, April 6 in Surrey Provincial Court.

In a release on Wednesday, Transit Police thanked the public for their help, after receiving more than 100 tips after an appeal for information on March 25.

See also: Police believe they have ID‘d two suspects in Surrey bus assault

Anne Drennan, spokeswoman for the Transit Police, said the assault happened after passengers boarded the 96B bus at Surrey Central SkyTrain Station. An argument broke out between two women about a bus seat after one sat beside another who said she was saving the seat for her husband. She allegedly used her hip and shoulder to force the other off the seat and onto the floor, Drennan said.

“The husband sat down in the seat as the victim got up and sat beside the couple,” Drennan told the Now-Leader. “The victim attempted to take a picture of the pair with her cellphone, drawing their attention.”

Drennan said the female suspect allegedly grabbed the cellphone from the victim’s hands. “A struggle ensued and she threw the phone on the floor. She then allegedly grabbed the victim by the hair and pulled her entire body over the back of the seat, striking her head and chest on the metal handrail repeatedly while threatening to kill her.”

Drennan said the husband separated the women “and allegedly grabbed the victim’s phone from another passenger who had picked it up off the floor.”

Two suspects got off the 96B bus at King George Boulevard and 88th Avenue.

“The victim tried to follow them to retrieve her phone but the man threw the phone on the ground,” Drennan said. The couple then walked into the Bear Creek Business Plaza, and police were called.

With files from Tom Zytaruk


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. imposes harsh fines on doublebilling for medical services
Next story
Straws, coffee cups targets in Vancouver’s plan to cut down on plastic trash

Just Posted

Suspects in ‘violent’ Surrey bus assault ID’d and charged

Suspects turn themselves in after attack that left 61-year-old woman with broken arm, cracked sternum and head trauma

Coastal FC men’s team aims for return to the top

Men’s soccer side to play for Premier League Cup against Langley Saturday

Surrey mayor supports retirement allowance, but says process was flawed

Metro chair says new remuneration bylaw ‘missed the mark’

‘We had a great, great season’ says Surrey Eagles coach

Brandon West reflects on BCHL team’s playoff run, season

Surrey Little Theatre on the hunt for a new home

After more 45 years in its home on 184 Street, the Surrey Little Theatre may have to move

Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C.

More than 100 people set to speak over five days at Richmond hotel

Straws, coffee cups targets in Vancouver’s plan to cut down on plastic trash

Plastic straws and stir sticks make up about three per cent of litter on the city’s shoreline

Speculation, foreign buyers’ taxes won’t solve B.C.’s housing crisis: economist

Expert slams the NDP government’s proposed methods to reduce demand

B.C. imposes harsh fines on doublebilling for medical services

Practitioners could face fines of up to $20,000

Elderly B.C. man wins $425k battle with insurance corporation

George Apostolidis, who is described in court documents as an illiterate widower, was in need of funds.

BCHL Today: Prince George and Wenatchee on track for Fred Page Cup final

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Transit police get 10% pay hike

Officers haven’t received a rise since 2015

5 to start your day

Police probe baby food theft, inaugural Metro Vancouver youth homeless count kicks off and more

Alberta premier heads to Toronto, U.S. to build support for pipelines

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she will soon be heading to Toronto and New York to rally support among business leaders for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Most Read

l -->