Suspects in ‘violent’ Surrey bus assault ID’d and charged

Suspects turn themselves in after attack that left 61-year-old woman with broken arm, cracked sternum and head trauma

This man and woman are suspects in an alleged assault on a Surrey bus. (Photo: Police handout)

SURREY — Transit Police say two suspects alleged to be involved in a Surrey bus assault against 61-year-old woman have been identified and charged.

Cristina Sasha Ponce (34) and Dylan James Miranda (28), both of Surrey, face a slew of charges in connection to the March 20 incident, according to a release.

Transit Police say the “violent” attack left the victim with a broken arm, a cracked sternum and minor head trauma and police also allege she was robbed.

#MediaRelease Public Appeal Leads to Identification of Two Suspects and Multiple Charges #ThankYou https://t.co/gKSL0Vf0bN — Transit Police BC (@TransitPolice) April 4, 2018

According to a release, Miranda was “well known” to police and turned himself in last week. Although he was initially released on a promise to appear in court related to a recommended charge of mischief, Crown Counsel has now issued an arrest warrant for Miranda on charges of assault, theft and mischief.

He’s due in Vancouver Provincial Court today at 1:30 p.m. on an unrelated matter.

Meantime, police say Ponce turned herself into on Tuesday. She is also described as “known to police.”

According to a release, she faces charges of robbery, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and theft.

She remains in custody, according to Transit Police, with her next court appearance set for Friday, April 6 in Surrey Provincial Court.

In a release on Wednesday, Transit Police thanked the public for their help, after receiving more than 100 tips after an appeal for information on March 25.

Anne Drennan, spokeswoman for the Transit Police, said the assault happened after passengers boarded the 96B bus at Surrey Central SkyTrain Station. An argument broke out between two women about a bus seat after one sat beside another who said she was saving the seat for her husband. She allegedly used her hip and shoulder to force the other off the seat and onto the floor, Drennan said.

“The husband sat down in the seat as the victim got up and sat beside the couple,” Drennan told the Now-Leader. “The victim attempted to take a picture of the pair with her cellphone, drawing their attention.”

Drennan said the female suspect allegedly grabbed the cellphone from the victim’s hands. “A struggle ensued and she threw the phone on the floor. She then allegedly grabbed the victim by the hair and pulled her entire body over the back of the seat, striking her head and chest on the metal handrail repeatedly while threatening to kill her.”

Drennan said the husband separated the women “and allegedly grabbed the victim’s phone from another passenger who had picked it up off the floor.”

Two suspects got off the 96B bus at King George Boulevard and 88th Avenue.

“The victim tried to follow them to retrieve her phone but the man threw the phone on the ground,” Drennan said. The couple then walked into the Bear Creek Business Plaza, and police were called.

With files from Tom Zytaruk



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

