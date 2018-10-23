Delta police officers outside Delta Rise Monday night (Oct. 22). (@seeking_Taylor/Twitter photo)

Delta police called to alleged gunman incident at Delta Rise

Police searched the building for the suspect, but couldn’t find him

Several residents at North Delta’s Delta Rise spent the night waiting to be let back into their apartments, after an alleged gunman incident had Delta police secure the building Monday night (Oct 22).

According to a release from the Delta Police Department, officers received a call around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 about a situation at Delta Rise (11967 80 Ave).

The caller said a man had threatened another man with a gun at a social gathering the building. The man who had been threatened, allegedly fearing for his life, had jumped from the 19th floor balcony to an 18th floor balcony and entered another apartment. The man hid in that apartment until police were contacted.

Delta police arrived shortly after, the release said, and officers contained the 19th floor suite.

“Because of the threat of the firearm this was deemed to be a significant potential risk to the public,” Cris Leykauf, DPD public affairs coordinator, explained.

The DPD contacted the Lower Mainland District Integrated Emergency Response Team to help enter the 19th floor suite, as they believed the suspect could still be at the scene. DPD say they made multiple attempts to contact the suspect.

Around 2:30 a.m., the DPD obtained a search warrant and the ERT entered the suite. Neighbouring suites were also searched.

The suspect, who is known to police, was not found.

Questions and speculation by residents was common on social media, as residents in the building — particularly those on the 19th floor — were kept outside the building until early Tuesday morning.

According to comments on Facebook, some residents suspected there was a shooter, while others thought it was a hostage situation.

“We want to thank the residents of the Delta Rise for their patience and their cooperation,” Leykauf said. “We understand this was very inconvenient, particularly as it was a chilly night.”

There were no injuries reported to the police regarding this incident, however there is some damage to a number of suites on the 19th floor.

The DPD is working with other Metro Vancouver police forces as well as the Real Time Intelligence Centre-BC in an effort to locate the suspect.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
