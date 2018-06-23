Photos of Surrey RCMP cars on scene near 67th Avenue and 183A Street on Saturday evening. (Contributed)

Surrey RCMP close down Clayton street for ‘unfolding investigation’

Multiple RCMP vehicles on site

Surrey RCMP are on scene in Clayton for an “unfolding police investigation,” according to a media release.

The 18200 block of 67A Avenue is currently closed as RCMP conduct their investigation, which is in its initial stage and ongoing as of 6:15 p.m. Saturday evening.

No more details were given by RCMP.

Multiple RCMP vehicles are on scene, as well as B.C. Ambulance.

More to come.

Previous story
Moms of those killed by illicit opioids take to B.C. Legislature in call for action

Just Posted

Moms of those killed by illicit opioids take to B.C. Legislature in call for action

Moms Stop the Harm, a nationwide network of families who have lost loved ones to overdoses rally

White Rock takes stock of city projects in 2017 Annual Report

Mayor expresses confidence that families will enjoy the new, revitalized amenities

Surrey RCMP close down Clayton street for ‘unfolding investigation’

Multiple RCMP vehicles on site

PHOTOS: Elgin Park Secondary hosts car show in South Surrey

Students co-ordinated event to raise money for school’s tech department

White Rock RCMP to launch CounterAttack this Canada Day weekend

Police will conduct random road check stops

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

B.C. teacher ends Jeopardy! winning streak, taking home US$69,000

Ali Hasan, from New Westminster, has been gaining fans as a “one-man invasion,” says Alex Trebek

1 man in critical condition after ‘serious’ stabbing in Downtown Eastside: police

Vancouver police say there was an altercation and stabbing appears targeted

Jett Woo highlights 5 Canucks choices on Day 2 of NHL entry draft

WHL star out of Moose Jaw tabbed in Round 2

In a matter of hours, women in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to drive

Change was announced as a royal decree in 2017 by Crown Prince Mohammen bin Salman

Feds announce measures to protect endangered whale species

Canada’s Whale Initiative is part of the federal government’s $1.5 billion Ocean Protection Plan

COC session vote approves Calgary as potential host for 2026 Olympics

Scott Hutcheson, chair of Calgary’s Olympic bid corporation — called vote a positive step forward

B.C. man wins job he was denied after saying he had depression

Transport Canada has been order to give Chris Hughes a high-level job and nearly $500,000

B.C. soldier shot down a century ago to be honoured

Norman Stuart Harper, of Kamloops, was killed on a bombing mission over Lahr, Germany, in 1918

Most Read

l -->