(File photo)

Police investigate sex-assault allegations at two Surrey day spas

Victims claim an employee assaulted them during massages

Surrey RCMP’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating allegations of sexual assault at two day spas in the city, including one in South Surrey.

According to a news release issued Friday afternoon, five incidents were reported to have taken place between 2016 and 2018 at Iris Day Spas located in the 1620 152 St. and the 10160 152 St.

The victims in these incidents were customers at the spa and were allegedly sexually assaulted by an employee while receiving massages, the release states.

Investigation led to the arrest of one suspect in connection with incidents that occurred in December 2017.

Rongxian Li, 58, is charged with two counts of sexual assault. He is due back in court on April 19.

The owner of the South Surrey spa location was not available to speak with Peace Arch News Friday afternoon.

Police say investigation into a 2016 incident and two incidents in 2018 is ongoing. While officers have identified a suspect in the 2016 incident, only one of two suspects in the 2018 incidents has been identified. None of the suspects are currently employed at the business, the release adds.

Investigators believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

“Reporting a sexual assault to police can be a very difficult thing to do, as it is a very personal event,” Sgt. Chad Greig said in the release.

“Our Special Victims Unit takes sexual assault allegations very seriously and works closely with our Victim Services to ensure emotional support is provided throughout the investigation and court processes.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Previous story
Road restrictions impact hay deliveries to ranchers hit by 2017 wildfires

Just Posted

Police investigate sex-assault allegations at two Surrey day spas

Victims claim an employee assaulted them during massages

Five Surrey First councillors now reveal interest in mayor’s chair

Dave Woods joins four other Surrey First councillors in considering a mayoral run

‘Enough is enough on 24 Avenue’

Surrey council tells developer to cut commercial component for east Grandview proposal

Surrey school district looking at $8.5M bill for portables this year

Trustee says provincial funding won’t cover new costs district facing, including portables, education assistants and more

Second chance at life was appreciated by White Rock family

Rick Saunders received ‘gift’ of a double-lung transplant five years ago

SLIDESHOW: Jersey Day for Humboldt

Readers honour bus-crash victims

Go-kart stolen from boy, grandfather in Abbotsford

Thieves target birthday restoration project of 10-year-old and grandpa

Man killed in Calgary police standoff was from B.C.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said 25-year-old man was identified through dental records

Road restrictions impact hay deliveries to ranchers hit by 2017 wildfires

Ranchers facing hay shortages are dealing with road restrictions slowing down the delivery of hay

VIDEO: 79-year-old B.C. man fights Parkinson’s with boxing

Bob Browning on sparring with the disease

Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

The 50-year-old comedy actor was in a crash on Interstate 5 in the Los Angeles area

Convicted killer Paul Bernardo faces weapons possession charge

Bernardo is known for brutally attacking 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy and 15-year-old Kristen French

Dam owners urged to take care ahead of melt, spring weather

Ministry recommends regular monitoring, clearing spillways of blockages, reviewing emergency plans

Former student allegedly calls in threat to Fraser Valley university campus

ERT unit descends on university Wednesday; suspect never showed up at school, arrested at home

Most Read

l -->