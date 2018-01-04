File photo White Rock RCMP are seeking witnesses information concerning the March 2017 arson of this house in the 1000-block of Stevens Street.

Police seek help in White Rock arson investigation

Witnesses and information requested in March 2017 case

White Rock RCMP are seeking the public’s help with the investigation of a 2017 house fire considered to be arson.

Police are looking for witnesses or others who can provide information on suspects in the March 11 early morning blaze, which damaged a vacant house in the 1000-block of Stevens Street.

White Rock RCMP were called to assist the White Rock Fire Department at 12:36 a.m. in the incident, which caused extensive interior damage to the house.

A vehicle of interest in the investigation is described as a large, dark 1999-2007 GMC Duramax Diesel or Chevrolet Diesel pick-up truck.

The RCMP is asking anyone who has any information concerning the crime to contact Const. Nijjar at the White Rock RCMP 778-593-3600 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
UPDATE: Pilot ordered to pay Air Canada $36,000 in fraudulent ticket scheme
Next story
Police block off section of 72nd Avenue after incident in Surrey

Just Posted

Police block off section of 72nd Avenue after incident in Surrey

Reports saying pedestrian was hit have yet to be verified

Police seek help in White Rock arson investigation

Witnesses and information requested in March 2017 case

Driver in alleged road rage shooting out on bail

Two guns were seized from the suspect vehicle which crashed on 200 Street

VIDEO: Man injured in Surrey hatchet attack

A suspect has been arrested

Mystery odour leads to dozens of calls

Metro Vancouver focuses attention on Border Feed Lot composting plant

VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

Intense storm pummels Atlantic Canada

A very intense storm causes schools and offices to close in Atlantic Canada

Flu outbreaks hit Fraser Health residential care facilities

Health officials urging public to get vaccine

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

Dropping the gloves with Alex Kannok Leipert

Get to know Vancouver Giants rookie defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

No charges against Vancouver cop whose police dog injured suspect during arrest

A man suffered serious injuries to his arm when the dog bit him in March 2016

Most Read