Surrey RCMP say recent arrest will reduce garage break-ins in Guildford, Cloverdale

Two offenders wanted on outstanding warrants were arrested within one day of each other

Two offenders wanted on outstanding warrants were arrested by the Surrey RCMP within one day of each other, on March 5 and 6.

Sean Gullick, 25, was arrested last Monday (March 5) after Surrey’s Auto Crime Target Team and Property Crime Target Team found what they believed to be a stolen Mercedes. The vehicle identification number was covered up, and the sports car had different license plates on the front and the rear, which were confirmed as stolen.

The driver of the vehicle, Surrey-resident Gullick, was arrested and the Mercedes confirmed stolen. The car was linked back to a break and enter that happened in Guildford using a garage door opener. Surrey RCMP said Gullick is a known property offender in the Guildford and Cloverdale areas and that his arrest should “assist in the reduction of garage break and enters” in those areas.

Christopher Trochie, 23, was arrested a day later on March 6, after the RCMP’s Gang Enforcement Team attempted to stop him for a minor cycling violation. He allegedly fled from the officers, and was located a short distance away. RCMP searched Trotchie, of no fixed address, and found a sawed-off rifle and ammunition.

Gullick has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with probation, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5000, one count of possession of stolen property over $5000, and one count of obstruction of a peace officer.

Trotchie has now been charged with a number of firearm related offences and a breach of probation.



