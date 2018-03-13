Surrey RCMP say recent arrest will reduce garage break-ins in Guildford, Cloverdale

Two offenders wanted on outstanding warrants were arrested within one day of each other

Two offenders wanted on outstanding warrants were arrested by the Surrey RCMP within one day of each other, on March 5 and 6.

Sean Gullick, 25, was arrested last Monday (March 5) after Surrey’s Auto Crime Target Team and Property Crime Target Team found what they believed to be a stolen Mercedes. The vehicle identification number was covered up, and the sports car had different license plates on the front and the rear, which were confirmed as stolen.

The driver of the vehicle, Surrey-resident Gullick, was arrested and the Mercedes confirmed stolen. The car was linked back to a break and enter that happened in Guildford using a garage door opener. Surrey RCMP said Gullick is a known property offender in the Guildford and Cloverdale areas and that his arrest should “assist in the reduction of garage break and enters” in those areas.

Christopher Trochie, 23, was arrested a day later on March 6, after the RCMP’s Gang Enforcement Team attempted to stop him for a minor cycling violation. He allegedly fled from the officers, and was located a short distance away. RCMP searched Trotchie, of no fixed address, and found a sawed-off rifle and ammunition.

Gullick has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with probation, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5000, one count of possession of stolen property over $5000, and one count of obstruction of a peace officer.

Trotchie has now been charged with a number of firearm related offences and a breach of probation.


grace.kennedy@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Don’t get scammed, change your password now
Next story
Contentious Lower Mainland condo project under investigation: RCMP

Just Posted

One dog euthanized after fatally injuring another in White Rock attack

Police confirm incident occurred Monday

Family historians find their happy place at Surrey genealogy library

How a book-filled space in a Newton warehouse became part of ‘Genealogy Triangle’ in Surrey

Surrey’s ‘City of Stories’ nominated for BC Book Prize

K. Jane Watt’s work shortlisted for award, along with novel by Cloverdale writer Andrea MacPherson

Cloverdale high schools begin review of transfer requests

An initial review of out-of-catchment requests has begun, says Surrey School District

Surrey awards $3.3M contract for phase two of Hawthorne Park improvements

City says wetland habitat will be ‘densely planted, incorporating approximately 250 trees and over 14,000 shrubs’

‘We should be building a world that welcomes everybody’

#PressForProgress event held Friday in South Surrey

Cape Town running out of water

South Africa declares drought as national disaster

Tent city takes over front lawn of B.C. city hall

Homeless people and advocates protesting after Nanaimo loses funding for supportive housing

Andrew Weaver re-introduces bill to lower voting age to 16 in B.C.

Leader of Green Party says research shows by 16, teens have cognitive skills to make decisions

More than 50,000 starlings euthanized in the Okanagan last year

An Okanagan program was designed 15 years ago to control the invasive species of starlings

Contentious Lower Mainland condo project under investigation: RCMP

Police in Langley are looking into a condo project that suffered delays and lawsuits.

Don’t get scammed, change your password now

This Thursday, March 15, marks National Password Day

BCHL Today: Can Surrey Eagle offence crack Prince George D?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C. Ferries corporation status isn’t changing

Ferry users want affordable service, not governance change, Claire Trevena says

Most Read

l -->