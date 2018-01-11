Motorists honk as they pass protestors with signs next to Hawthorne on Tuesday, Jan 9. “It’s an easy sell,” says Steven Pettigrew (left). (Photo: Amy Reid)

City of Surrey resumes tree-clearing at Hawthorne Park

After protesters blocked work Wednesday, city calls in RCMP and bylaw

Tree clearing has resumed in Surrey’s Hawthorne Park this morning after protesters blocked machinery on Wednesday.

Project manager Victor Jhingan said one protester “trespassed” into the work area Thursday morning, but left of his own accord after authorities spoke to the individual.

“We contacted the necessary authorities to come out and speak with protesters,” Jhingan told the Now-Leader Thursday morning.

“RCMP were able to speak with protesters, along with bylaw staff and asked them to leave on their own accord…. They did mention they could be arrested on mischief if they stayed in the construction area.”

At city hall on Wednesday, Jhingan said the city wouldn’t seek an injuction and instead planned to “engage” protesters.

“We ask and we support that they protest in a safe and peaceful manner outside the construction site,” he said.

See also: VIDEO: Surrey trying to ‘engage’ protesters blocking excavators in Hawthorne Park

See also: Passion of Hawthorne protesters should be celebrated. Here’s why.

Save Hawthorne Park leader Steven Pettigrew said the city made a “pathetic promise” Wednesday when it expressed an intention to “engage” protesters.

“All smoke and mirrors,” Pettigrew said Thursday morning.

Despite that, Pettigrew said protesters will still remain out in “full force.”

“The ‘tree-killer’ machine is going full steam and trees are falling every few minutes,” Pettigrew posted to Facebook Thursday morning. “The bog will be destroyed by the end of the day and the final evaluation report will be finished in a few weeks.”

Today (Jan. 11) will be the third day of protests at the park, as opponents continue to express their disapproval of the tree clearing in preparation for a road through the greenspace.

See related: VIDEO: Hawthorne Park fight not over after judge dismisses bid to halt plans

The road through the park is one portion of the City of Surrey’s 105 Avenue Connector project.

The city’s justification for the connector road is to move utilities off 104 Avenue in preparation for light rail, that it’s been in the city’s Official Community Plan since 1986, and to create an east-west connector to Whalley Boulevard to 150th Street to ease traffic and reduce congestion.

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner recently told the Now-Leader that the 105 Avenue Connector Road project will improve access, circulation, and connectivity for the community between City Centre and Guildford, as well as improving the local transportation network.

The City of Surrey has awarded the contract to complete phase one of the Hawthorne Park project to Tybo Contracting Ltd. Phase one of the contract is expected to be finished by Sept. 28, 2018. Estimates show that phase one should cost about $11.25 million.

Previous story
Electronic rail warning signs to come to Lower Mainland by end of 2018
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. fire crews return home after month-long wildfire battle

Just Posted

Electronic rail warning signs to come to Lower Mainland by end of 2018

The signs were originally meant as part of the Roberts Bank Rail Corridor project, finished in 2014

VIDEO: Driver unhurt in Surrey collision between train, semi-truck

‘Slow-speed’ crash happened Wednesday afternoon at 138 Street and 116th Avenue

City of Surrey resumes tree-clearing at Hawthorne Park

After protesters blocked work Wednesday, city calls in RCMP and bylaw

MLA’s water questions ‘superfluous’ says White Rock mayor

City will comply with Redies’ request for written response, but answers already ‘out there’

Surrey councillor tallies Grandview development

2,200 new homes, says Coun. Dave Woods, as he casts sole vote against 300 more townhouses

Surrey trying to ‘engage’ protesters blocking excavators in Hawthorne Park

Project manager says it’s too early to say if city will seek injunction so tree clearing can commence

B.C. museum bites back at fast food giant

Greater Vernon Museum’s social media rant on McDonald’s advertisement gets noticed

Does your pet dread going to the vet?

B.C. SPCA launches new program to help ease anxiety in pets at the vet clinic

Brule, Raymond, Roy among former NHL veterans named to men’s Olympic team

Hockey Canada has unveiled the team that will go for a third straight Olympic men’s hockey gold medal

Kids taken in seconds when truck stolen from parking lot in central B.C.

“I just felt dead inside,” says mom of kids abducted from Barriere mall

‘Hold the sugar, hold the cream, Tim Hortons don’t be mean,’ protesters chant

Protesters angry after some workers asked to take unpaid breaks to offset minimum wage raise

5 to start your day

Snowfall warnings issued for Fraser Valley, site picked for Maple Ridge modular housing and more

Ronning’s hat trick not enough as Giants fall in OT

Vancouver hockey club has just two regulation losses in past 18 games

Royal B.C. Museum nominates Indigenous music collection for UNESCO program

Ida Halpern was passionate about the songs of British Columbia’s Indigenous people

Most Read