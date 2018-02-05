Public hearing tonight for development at Surrey golf course

Anthem Properties Group seeks to build more than 300 homes at Eaglequest Surrey Coyote Creeek golf course

A rendering of part of a proposed development at Coyote Creek golf course in Surrey. (Photo: surrey.ca)

A controversial development on what is now a Surrey golf course may learn its fate at Surrey City Hall tonight.

Anthem Properties Group seeks to turn a portion of Eaglequest Surrey Coyote Creeek golf course into 325 homes.

Proposed is a mixed-use development at 7778, 7858 and 7902 152nd Street. The proposal includes 60 rental apartments, 46 duplexes and 219 townhouses, as well as an amenity building and about 4,000 square feet of retail space.

More than 2,400 people have signed a petition against the proposal.

Ken McBain, who helped organize a January rally for the community to voice its disapproval, showed Black Press a 116-page book that includes hundreds of comments from residents opposed to the development.

Asked to summarize why he’s against the proposal, McBain referred to one of the comments in the book.

The comment said that the proposal does not respect the need to reduce school overcrowding, recognize the “major traffic problems,” adhere to the official community plan, protect the Fleetwood Habitat Corridor, account for additional pressures on medical and emergency services and value the benefits of recreational greenspace for future generations.

“I couldn’t have written that any better myself,” McBain said.

Retired newsman John McKitrick lives next to the golf course and in January, 2017 said “it’s going to affect so many people” because it doesn’t fit in the neighbourhood.

“The bottom line in all of this is Surrey calls itself the City of Parks. If they start ripping up a golf course, a park-like setting, for housing – that is a very bad step,” he said at the time.

Randene Neill with Anthem Properties said the development company has consulted with neighbours and area residents for the past two years, “listening and acting on their suggestion.”

Neill said Anthem has made changes in response to their concerns, which are outlined on a website created by the developer, at coyotecreekdevelopment.ca.

The website states community consultation has resulted in the developer reducing the project’s density by 61 units, expanding the parkland within the proposal, an increased green buffer for neighbours and a reduction in apartment height from five storeys to four.

The project includes five acres of new public parkland to replace golf course land and a network of dedicated public trails.

Sixty rental apartments are proposed and the developer says five per cent of those will be rented at 20 per cent below market value.

The proposal also includes daycare, retail and a “rejuvenated” golf course and clubhouse.

A 77th Avenue extension is proposed to help “relieve local traffic patterns” and improve road safety, according to the website.

As for school overcapacity concerns, the developer’s website notes $13 million is earmarked to add 365 seats in Fleetwood schools.

The application passed first reading in January, with Councillors Mike Starchuk and Tom Gill opposed.

Stay tuned for updates after city council makes a decision tonight.



