A text message from a con artist provided a link, which appeared to open an official RBC website. However, RBC says it’s a scam. (Screenshot)

RBC warns of text message ‘phishing’ scam

Surrey, Courtenay residents report suspicious text message

RBC Royal Bank warns that “scammers will try anything” after a suspicious text message was sent to Peace Arch News this week.

Tuesday, a PAN reporter received a text message from a con artist pretending to be a representative from RBC. The text message was sent from a California area code.

“RBC suspended your services for security maintenance. Please active your account below,” the text read, which was followed with a website link.

The link opened what appeared to be a website page for RBC Royal Bank, and requested a “client card number” and password.

The website also provided information on practicing safe computing, reporting a concern to RBC, and information on email and website fraud.

“That text is not from us; it’s a phishing scam,” RBC tweeted to PAN after being notified of the suspicious text message.

Phishing is the fraudulent practice of sending emails or text messages purporting to be from reputable companies in order to obtain personal information, such as passwords and credit cards.

Shortly after being notified of the phony text message, the fraudulent website was taken down. Tuesday, PAN saw reports of other British Columbians receiving a similar text message.

Two storms headed to the Interior
Friends, family to say goodbye to 15-year-old bystander killed in gang shooting

