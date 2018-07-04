RCMP seize crabs, vessel in Surrey

Charges pending against 50-year-old man

A B.C. man is under police investigation after RCMP searched a vessel in Surrey and found three large coolers full of crabs.

According to an RCMP news release issued today, the Vancouver Pacific Shiprider Program observed a suspicious vessel being removed from the water at a marina.

The suspect was arrested for illegal possession of crabs and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans were contacted to conduct a Fisheries Act investigation, according to the release.

Police seized 89 crabs, and returned them to the ocean.

RCMP Shiprider members also conducted an impaired-driving investigation and served a three-day immediate roadside probation.

A truck and 21’ Bayliner vessel and boat registered to the suspect were seized.

Police say charges are pending against a 50-year-old man.

More to come…

 

Most Read

