Referendum on policing in Surrey needed, mayoral candidate Gill says

City staff to be asked to make plans for third-party review of Surrey’s policing options

Tom Gill wants to know if Surrey residents think the city has outgrown policing by the RCMP.

The Surrey First mayoral candidate is pitching the idea for a municipal referendum on whether Surrey should have its own police department.

The referendum would be held sometime in 2019, after the Oct. 20 civic election this fall.

At Monday’s council meeting, Gill said he plans to introduce a motion at next week’s council meeting directing city staff to make plans for a third-party review of Surrey’s policing options, including bringing back a city police force.

The review would include “extensive public consultation and input, followed by a special municipal referendum on a Surrey police department in 2019,” according to a release.

•RELATED STORY: Surrey’s political hopefuls agree – change in RCMP policing model is needed.

Surrey is home to the largest RCMP detachment in Canada, with close to 835 officers employed here.

“It’s time to ask our residents what they think of having a Surrey police department, one with deep roots in the community, and one that reports completely to the people of Surrey, instead of RCMP headquarters in Ottawa,” Gill stated.

“Frankly, I think we need to ask ourselves if we’ve outgrown the RCMP.”

In 1950, Surrey council voted to hand over policing duties from the Surrey Municipal Police Department to the RCMP. Fifteen RCMP constables began patrolling the city in May of the following year.

Previous story
Trump heads to Europe to face nervous NATO leaders
Next story
Greyhound’s exit a ‘shocking dereliction of duty’: Surrey civic slate

Just Posted

‘Three levels of government need to act’ – Hogg, Redies

South Surrey rail tragedy emphasizes safety and relocation concerns

SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for July 11 and beyond

Festivals, concerts, outdoor movies and more in our weekly events guide for Surrey

YouTube pioneers prep to wow Surrey crowd with their creativity

Prior to Fusion Festival, Canadian band releases new cover of Maroon 5’s ‘Girls Like You’

Greyhound’s exit a ‘shocking dereliction of duty’: Surrey civic slate

Proudly Surrey calls for governments to create interurban transit service

UPDATE: Search for senior that fell from cruise ship near Victoria

JRCC and the US Coast Guard are patrolling the waters near the mouth of the Strait of Juan de Fuca

Canada will not double its defence budget despite calls from Trump: Trudeau

The U.S. president has continually clashed with other NATO nations

Parents of Humboldt Broncos player killed in crash sue truck driver, bus maker

The suit alleges the Broncos bus should have seatbelts

Group says 78 women, girls, killed across Canada in last six months

Nearly one-in-six of the women were Indigenous

UBC ‘breakthrough discovery’ will change treatment for COPD patients

By 2020, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is expected to be the third leading cause of death worldwide.

Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid to join Italian club Juventus

Juventus said Tuesday it paid 112 million euros ($131.5 million) for Ronaldo

‘What we expected:’ Trucker in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

B.C. goes in search of the ‘emerging economy’

BCIT president Kathy Kinloch heads new task force

UPDATED: Two men facing charges after RCMP bust suspected fentanyl lab

Police say that drugs were likely destined for cities around the Lower Mainland

Hot summer ahead for B.C.’s federal Liberal MPs

Gordie Hogg chairs B.C. caucus, housing and pipeline on public’s mind

Most Read

l -->