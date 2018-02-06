Darreld Rayner is seen here in a beloved family picture shared with the ‘Citizen’. (Submitted)

Remains found of Vancouver Island man missing 10 years

Body confirmed as Darreld Rayner

DNA analysis has confirmed human remains found near Lake Cowichan on Dec. 22, 2017, are those of Darreld Stanley Rayner of Lake Cowichan.

The Special Investigations Unit with the BC Coroners Service announced their findings Tuesday afternoon.

Rayner was 52 years old when he went missing in May of 2007, and was the subject of a search-and-rescue operation and missing persons investigation by the RCMP.

SEE RELATED: Human remains found at Cowichan Lake

The location of the remains near South Shore Road in Lake Cowichan was steep and secluded, requiring a co-ordinated effort between the BC Coroners Service, Cowichan Search and Rescue and RCMP to recover the remains for recovery and subsequent testing.

The BC Coroners Service’s investigation is ongoing.

SEE RELATED: SPECIAL FEATURE: Brent Rayner remembers his dad, missing 10 years

Previous story
UPDATED: Investigation launched after Coquitlam pedestrian hit by oncoming car during traffic stop
Next story
Tank, a 2-year-old boxer, found ‘grossly underweight,’ with internal injuries

Just Posted

‘History of Romance’ comedy show in Surrey after Valentine’s Day dust settles

Hip.Bang! duo Tom Hill and Devin Mackenzie set to hit city hall’s Centre Stage

Surrey rollover sends two to hospital

Vehicle found several hundred feet away from Colebrook Road

Human bones found in Abbotsford wooded area

Remains found by resident Monday afternoon

Marathon meeting delays decision about development at Surrey golf course

Anthem Properties Group seeks to build more than 300 homes at Eaglequest Surrey Coyote Creeek golf course

Langley tower block debate centres on footbridge

A pedestrian overpass became the centre of Monday’s discussion at Township council.

South Surrey group crocheting comfort for homeless

Women gather Saturday to craft plastic-bag sleeping mats

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Remains found of Vancouver Island man missing 10 years

Body confirmed as Darreld Rayner

UPDATE: Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud, premier says

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

VIDEO: Cupcake Day means financial treat for dogs and cats

The annual fundraiser will help shelters like Langley’s Patti Dale Animal Shelter.

LETTER: Weaver fiddles while B.C.’s economic prospects burn

Skeena MLA warns of damage to B.C. investment from Green threats

VIDEO: Boy, 11, wins contest to sing with Hedley

Alex Di Antonio of Langley performs song at Abbotsford concert

Tank, a 2-year-old boxer, found ‘grossly underweight,’ with internal injuries

BC SPCA says surgery to repair Tank’s injuries will cost about $9,000

Most Read