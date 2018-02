Surrey RCMP were on scene in Newton

Surrey RCMP on scene in Newton Friday night. (Photos by Shane Mackichan)

There was a reported shooting in Newton Friday night.

Police were on scene after reports of gunfire around 11 p.m. in the 13200-block of 62nd Avenue.

Footage from the scene shows what look like bullet fragments on the road.

There have been no reported injuries.

A witness said officers were on scene for hours.

