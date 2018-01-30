Police at the scene of a reported shooting Monday night. (Photos by Curtis Kreklau)

Surrey house hit with bullets Monday night

No reported injuries or suspects after incident near 88th Avenue and 132nd Street

There are no reported injuries after a Surrey house was struck with bullets Monday night, police say.

Surrey RCMP responded just after 10 p.m. Monday, in the 8800-block of 132nd Street.

A witness at the scene said RCMP found several shell casings in the lane way.

Corporal Scotty Schumann said police checked the well-being of the occupants of the home and they were questioned about the incident.

No suspects have been identified, he noted.

Schumann couldn’t say whether the gunfire is believed to be connected to the ongoing gang violence.

“Investigation is ongoing and police are still gathering information as to what happened and why,” he added.

“The violent crime rate continues its downward trend in Surrey as does overall crime in the city,” said Schumann. “The Lower Mainland’s violence associated to drugs and gangs continues to be a top priority for many police forces.”

Rain and snow to hit Interior highways
'Frightening' to hear Grade 6 not early enough for gang intervention: Surrey mayor

