Second accused in $6 million fraud set for trial

A Surrey man faces a fraud charge in a decade-old case.

The second of two men charged in a multi-million dollar fraud case will go to trial next fall in New Westminster.

Kirk Roberts was charged with fraud over $5,000 for a scheme that took place while he was the controller-bookeeper of Langley-based Aggressive Roadbuilders a decade ago.

A trial has now been scheduled for three weeks beginning on Sept. 10, in New Westminster Provincial Court. Roberts opted for a trial by jury.

Roberts co-accused, Matthew Brooks, the former head of Aggressive, pleaded guilty and in October last year was sentenced to three and a half years behind bars.

Brooks admitted that in 2007 and 2008 his firm submitted falsified paperwork to Scotiabank to receive an inflated line of credit. They borrowed up to $7 million on the line of credit before the fraud was uncovered.

In the end, $6 million vanished, and Aggressive went bankrupt.

The guilty plea did not clear up the issue where all the money went, aside from references to unsuccessful investments.

During Brooks’ sentencing hearing, he blurted out that Roberts knew where the money went.

“Ask where the missing money is, and who his business partners are!” Brooks said.

• Read More: Langley roadbuilder jailed for fraud

Previous story
Officer accused in death of South Surrey man elects for trial by judge and jury
Next story
‘Culturally sensitive’ seniors care facility proposed for Cloverdale

Just Posted

Officer accused in death of South Surrey man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Timberland RV Park’s last resident leaves

Joey Moore says it’s increasingly difficult to find a place to live in South Surrey

Second accused in $6 million fraud set for trial

A Surrey man faces a fraud charge in a decade-old case.

VIDEOS: Protesters dig heels in as tree clearing set to begin at Surrey’s Hawthorne Park

‘We’re going to rally everybody there and have our last show of defiance to show support for the park’

VIDEOS: Surrey’s Panorama Ridge Secondary school honours Raphael Alcoreza in emotional tribute

Pre-game ceremony held for student who died after collapsing during basketball game

Young White Rock RCMP recruit doesn’t know the meaning of ‘no’

‘Their purpose is to work, and they love it’

Ottawa looking into restoring repealed hate speech law

Correspondence with federal minister reveals the federal government is looking into bringing law back

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Charge laid almost one year after random Stanley Park death

A 61-year-old man was found on the seawall with stab wounds back in February 2017

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

Police seek information on lost urn found on Vancouver Island beach

Police say the urn weighs 25 pounds and was possibly tossed into the sea

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

First known Canadian cases of canine influenza found in two Ontario dogs

The dogs were brought to Canada from South Korea through the United States

Most Read