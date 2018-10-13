Self-Advocates of Semiahmoo – pictured with Peace Arch Hospital Foundation officials following the presentation in April of a donation to White Rock’s all-abilities playground – are to host an all-candidates “mixer” Oct. 15. (File photo)

Self advocates to host White Rock all-candidate ‘mixer’

Oct. 15 event in South Surrey an opportunity to glean insight to hopefuls’ platforms: organizers

The Self-Advocates of Semiahmoo are to host an “all-candidate mixer” with White Rock mayoral and councillor hopefuls Monday afternoon in South Surrey.

The event, set for 2:30-4 p.m. at Semiahmoo House Society (15306 24 Ave.), is an opportunity for community members to hear the candidates’ platforms on five issues: housing, transportation, employment and business, accessibility and community.

The mixer is “to support our community in learning what intentions and motivations are for candidates,” a news release states.

It is to also include statements from five SAS members on what is important to them.

SAS was formed by Semiahmoo House Society members to support their peers with developmental disabilities, raise awareness and promote inclusion.

READ MORE: South Surrey self advocate driven to ignite change

READ MORE: Rugged wheelchairs to open White Rock waterfront for those with disabilities

Previous story
VIDEO: Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash in Lower Mainland
Next story
Man dies after vehicle crashes into house in B.C.

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP stop vehicle with firearm inside in Cloverdale

Police say the incident is still under investigation

VIDEO: Volunteers build “House of Cans” as part of Homelessness Awareness March in Surrey

Annual march held at Newton Sources location

Former Surrey mayor says civic election a ‘gong show’

‘I don’t know who the hell to vote for,’ Bob Bose says

Surrey’s latest shooting being politicized

McCallum, Gill camps send out press releases hours after Surrey man was killed, about gang violence

LETTER: McCallum and Co. are Surrey’s best option

One reader says this slate has their vote

VIDEO: RCMP say defensive driving averted head-on collision on Highway 1

Quick acting by one driver likely saved many lives say RCMP

GUEST COLUMN: B.C.’s union-only construction plan doesn’t benefit communities

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson calls it payoff to NDP supporters

Jay Inslee lowers pressure on Trans Mountain pipeline opposition

Washington governor feels heat at home for oil refinery expansion

Man dies after vehicle crashes into house in B.C.

The man was ejected from the vehicle after hitting a house in Kelowna

First Nations, federal and B.C. provincial governments sign new treaty agreement

Treaty negotiations memorandum of understanding was signed Saturday at a ceremony in the Leq’a:mel community by the chiefs from the six First Nations of the Sto:lo Xwexwilmexw Treaty Association

2/3 of Canadians don’t know their workplace rules for cannabis: poll

With legalization just a week away, a new Ipsos survey suggests that only 18 per cent of employees say upper management has communicated its expectations in the workplace around legal marijuana.

More than $800,000 given to B.C. artists at BreakOut West

The announcement was made in Kelowna Saturday

Police probe allegations of voter fraud in 4 B.C. cities

Surrey, Richmond, Burnaby and Vancouver all dealing with allegations of voter interference

B.C. nanny facing new charges of child pornography

Offence in Saanich in 2017 leads to new charges

Most Read

l -->