Semi truck catches fire on Port Mann Bridge

A semi truck caught fire on the Port Mann Bridge Tuesday morning, snarling traffic along the crossing.
It happened heading westbound, some time before 9:30 a.m.
For a short time, the bridge was closed to traffic in both directions, according to DriveBC.
At approximately 9:40 a.m., Drive BC reported that eastbound traffic was open, and that at least one lane is getting by heading westbound.
Drivers are told to expect delays.
UPDATE – #BCHwy1 – vehicle fire westbound on the #PortMannBridge at mid-span. The WB HOV lane is getting by in the #Coquitlam lanes. Thru lanes are open, EB traffic is open. SurreyBC
