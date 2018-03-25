Reports say a flipped SUV is blocking northbound traffic on Hwy. 99 near 80 Street. (A Evans/Twitter)

Driver crashes, is in serious condition after driving wrong way through Massey Tunnel

Driver in serious condition after driving wrong way south through Massey Tunnel

A vehicle driving southbound through the northbound lanes of the Massey Tunnel hit two other vehicles and sent the driver to hospital, according to RCMP.

Reports started coming in shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday night of a serious collision near 80 Street and the crash has shut down all northbound lanes and one southbound lane on Hwy. 99.

Insp. Nav Hothi told Black Press Media that police “received a lot of 911 calls about a vehicle travelling southbound in the northbound land in the Massey Tunnel.”

Hothi said that the vehicle then drove out of the tunnel and onto the highway before hitting two northbound vehicles about two kilometres south of the Hwy. 17 exit.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to Vancouver General Hospital with serious injuries, she said.

The other injured people were treated by paramedics on scene and then released.

According to Hothi, it’s “it’s still too early to tell” what caused the driver to head the wrong way down the highway but that Deas Island Freeway Patrol and the Lower Mainland Division Collision Reconstruction team are investigating.

Bystanders are describing the crash as serious.

“One car was flipped on its side, another seemed to have smashed into the mid-road barrier. Lots of ambulances, fire trucks and police cars on the scene,” said one person on social media.

The highway is expected to re-open at 7:30 p.m.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Rollover crash in Langley

Just Posted

Driver crashes, is in serious condition after driving wrong way through Massey Tunnel

Driver in serious condition after driving wrong way south through Massey Tunnel

Transit Police seek suspects after violent assault on Surrey bus

A woman was left with a broken arm, a cracked sternum and minor head trauma

Break-in at White Rock pet-supply store

Critters & Friends targeted overnight Tuesday

Gas prices likely driving Canadians to US pumps

Customs say cost of fuel, nice weather, spring break are contributing factors of uptick of traffic

South Surrey-White Rock MP posts during parliamentary tussle

Hogg accuses Opposition of playing ‘games’

SLIDESHOW: Semiahmoo Peninsula puppies celebrated on National Puppy Day

Photos of our furry friends

Canucks rally for solid 4-1 road win over Stars

Markstrom sharp in goal as Vancouver beats Dallas

Michael Buble announces wife’s pregnancy as Juno Awards get underway in Vancouver

Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato already have two children

Canada’s Jones beats Sweden’s Hasselborg to win gold at women’s curling worlds

The win capped a perfect 14-0 run for the Winnipeg team

Man found dead in Revelstoke linked to Calgary homicide

Mohammadali Darabi was pulled over on Victoria Road last fall and died on-scene

VIDEO: Rollover crash in Langley

Vehicle occupants taken to hospital

Earth Hour sees declining participation, uptick in power usage in B.C.

Province used 0.2 per cent more power during the event

Two Burnaby teens face drug trafficking charges after fatal overdoses

Saskatoon Police say fentanyl-laced cocaine is causing more and more deaths

Michael Buble gets Juno Awards show underway tonight in Vancouver

Show will feature a posthumous tribute to Gord Downie

Most Read

l -->