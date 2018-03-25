Driver crashes, is in serious condition after driving wrong way through Massey Tunnel

Driver in serious condition after driving wrong way south through Massey Tunnel

Reports say a flipped SUV is blocking northbound traffic on Hwy. 99 near 80 Street. (A Evans/Twitter)

A vehicle driving southbound through the northbound lanes of the Massey Tunnel hit two other vehicles and sent the driver to hospital, according to RCMP.

Reports started coming in shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday night of a serious collision near 80 Street and the crash has shut down all northbound lanes and one southbound lane on Hwy. 99.

Insp. Nav Hothi told Black Press Media that police “received a lot of 911 calls about a vehicle travelling southbound in the northbound land in the Massey Tunnel.”

Hothi said that the vehicle then drove out of the tunnel and onto the highway before hitting two northbound vehicles about two kilometres south of the Hwy. 17 exit.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to Vancouver General Hospital with serious injuries, she said.

The other injured people were treated by paramedics on scene and then released.

According to Hothi, it’s “it’s still too early to tell” what caused the driver to head the wrong way down the highway but that Deas Island Freeway Patrol and the Lower Mainland Division Collision Reconstruction team are investigating.

Bystanders are describing the crash as serious.

“One car was flipped on its side, another seemed to have smashed into the mid-road barrier. Lots of ambulances, fire trucks and police cars on the scene,” said one person on social media.

The highway is expected to re-open at 7:30 p.m.

